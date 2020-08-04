Joe Walsh’s Former Studio City Hangout on Sale for $4.8 Million

A Los Angeles-area home Joe Walsh owned for nearly 30 years is on sale for $4.79 million.

You can see dozens of photos of the house below.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the Eagles, James Gang and solo star bought the Studio City, Calif., split-level soon after completing the recording of his 1991 solo album Ordinary Average Guy. He used it to entertain guests, "according to sources not authorized to comment publicly on the listing."

The 5,000-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bathroom house sits on three-quarters of an acre of land overlooking the San Fernando Valley. With a pool, sauna, spa, gym, two fireplaces and a home-theater and media room, the place does seem perfect for hosting parties.

There's also a lounge area complete with fire pit, gas grill, service bar and patio.

Tina Stern and Linda Cardoso of Wish Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing for the house, which underwent a two-year renovation after Walsh sold it in 2018 for $1.9 million.

Walsh and his Eagles bandmates recently debuted a new concert movie, Live From the Forum MMXVIII, on ESPN. The film, which is the band's first official release since the death of founding member Glenn Frey in 2016, will be available on CD, Blu-ray, DVD and vinyl on Oct. 16.

Eagles were forced to postpone their 2020 tour plans as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and are currently scheduled to return to the road with their Hotel California Tour in September 2021.