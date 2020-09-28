Watch Steve Vai, Sammy Hagar Jam to Joe Satriani Backing Tracks

Joe Satriani invited some friends to jam along to some of his songs with the lead parts removed, ahead of launching a new retrospective collection titled Stripped X Three.

You can watch Steve Vai, Sammy Hagar, Phil Collen, Bumblefoot and Lari Basilio jamming along to their favorite Satriani songs below.

Three of the guitarist's albums - Shapeshifting, Black Swans and Wormhole Wizards and Is There Love in Space? - have been given the stripped-back treatment and will be delivered on a custom guitar-shaped memory stick. It’s tentatively scheduled to release in November and available for pre-order now.

“This collection represents three albums of backing tracks released years apart from each other spanning 16 years,” Satriani said in a statement. “At the heart of it is my love for composing unique and moving music for the electric guitar. With this compilation of backing tracks, you get to peak behind the curtain a bit and experience that journey as I built the songs in the studio. And, of course, you can play along!”

Last year, Satriani released a version of his classic record Surfing With the Alien with all his solos removed in a similar fashion. The limited-edition title was described as “a chance for seasoned fans and aspiring shredders to appreciate what makes this album a must hear for guitar players the world over.”