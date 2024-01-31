Sammy Hagar Doesn’t Blame Alex Van Halen for Not Wanting to Tour

Sammy Hagar said he doesn't blame Alex Van Halen for not wanting to participate in his upcoming Best of All Worlds tour, the Van Halen-focused trek featuring Michael Anthony on bass, Joe Satriani on guitar and Jason Bonham on drums.

"Mike and I, 20 years ago, did a [Van Halen] reunion," the Red Rocker told AZ Central. "And it's been 20 years this year. I'm going, I don't have another 20 years to be waiting on Alex Van Halen, who's the only guy left. So he didn't want to do it? You know, he, Don't blame him. God bless him."

Hagar also said he found the best possible alternative in Bonham, whose father, John Bonham, "was Alex's hero. Jason plays just like his dad. So it's pretty much the music is gonna be served as good as it can be served today."

Sammy Hagar Also Calling Upcoming Trek the 'Thank You Tour'

Hagar is grateful for his illustrious, decade-spanning career, to the point that he's come up with an alternate title for the Best of All Worlds tour.

"I'm calling it the Thank You tour," he said. "For me it's thank you. Thank you, Eddie [Van Halen]. Thank you to the fans. Thank you for this wonderful life, being able to do this, because I don't know how much longer I can do it."

Read More: All 48 Sammy Hagar-Era Van Halen Songs Ranked Worst to Best

Hagar also reiterated his plan to play a handful of classics from throughout his career — "There's Only One Way to Rock," "Heavy Metal," "I Can't Drive 55" and one song apiece from Montrose and Chickenfoot — while keeping the focus on "a whole lot of Van Halen, the whole catalog." The frontman previously told Howard Stern that the recent Van Halen Collection II box set inspired the tour idea, and that he'd like to unearth deep cuts such as "Seventh Seal" and "Amsterdam."

The Best of All Worlds tour begins on July 13 in West Palm Beach, Florida, and concludes on Aug. 31 in St. Louis. Loverboy will open the dates. Tickets are on sale now.