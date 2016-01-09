How Joan Baez Influenced Led Zeppelin, Judas Priest and Bob Dylan

Fast forward to 1977 and the most unlikely of covers would appear thanks to metal pioneers Judas Priest, who covered her "Diamonds and Rust" on their third effort, Sin After Sin. The song first appeared on the album of the same name from Baez in 1975. Surprisingly, Priest remain fairly faithful to the original while adding their own punch to it. So what did Baez make of the Priest version? "She actually came up to us at the Live Aid show at the JFK Stadium in ['85]," singer Rob Halford told Radio.com. "We thought, 'Oh, she’s gonna give us some [grief].' She actually came over to say, 'My son played me your version of my song, and it was very sweet.' So to be acknowledged for what we did with her tune was very professional, very selfless I thought."