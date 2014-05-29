Jimmy Page Says ‘Stairway To Heaven’ Lawsuit Is ‘Ridiculous’

Although the lawsuit that is being considered against Led Zeppelin may not move forward given the potential sanctions being levied against the lawyer representing the band Spirit, Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page has called the plagiarism charge leveled against the band "ridiculous."

Page, speaking to French publication Liberation, then said he had no additional comment on the matter.

Spirit bassist Mark Andes is planning to file suit against the group, alleging the introduction to 'Stairway To Heaven' is similar to their track 'Taurus.'

During the interview, Page takes the opportunity to discuss the re-release of the first three Led Zeppelin albums, due next week. Each record has been remastered and includes a wealth of previously unreleased material, all overseen by Page himself. He clarifies that the albums have been re-worked from the ground up, stating that he was not happy with the sound of the Led Zeppelin catalog when it was originally issued on the CD format.