Jimmy Buffett Hospitalized, Postpones Remaining 2022 Tour Dates

Jimmy Buffett announced he's done touring this year and has either postponed or canceled all remaining dates after being hospitalized. The "brief" stay was followed by doctor's orders to rest and recuperate.

The affected shows were scheduled for Oct. 8, 10, 12, 15 and 22. A note on his Instagram page details how fans can get refunds and shares rescheduled dates if available. A full list of the affected dates is below.

Exact information about what is ailing Buffett is not yet known. His team simply states that, "Due to health issues and brief hospitalization, Jimmy will need to refrain from touring for the rest of the year. On doctor's orders, he must take this time to recuperate and heal. Jimmy looks forward to getting back on stage next year."

Billboard notes that his last Life on the Flipside concert came in August. This news comes one day after Buffett was announced as a special collaborator on a new version of "Same Boat" by the Zac Brown Band. According to Music Row, that song will be a part of the group's deluxe version of The Comeback, due Sept. 30.

The 76-year-old Buffett has not previously revealed any major health problems. In 2018, the New York Times profiled him as more common-sense businessman these days than laid-back, boozy beach bum. He's been married to Jane Slagsvol since 1971, and together they have three children. He's varied his professional pursuits between music, restaurants and food products and the occasional acting gig.

Right now, only two rescheduled dates populate Buffett's official tour calendar.

Canceled or Postponed Jimmy Buffett Concerts:

Oct. 8 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena (rescheduled to March 4, 2023)

Oct. 10 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Arena (Canceled)

Oct. 12 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center (Canceled)

Oct. 15 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena (rescheduled to March 11, 2023)

Oct. 22 — Sand Diego, Calif. @ Snapdragon Stadium (Postponed to 2023, exact date TBA)