Jimmy Buffett Now Has His Own Action Figure

Mattel Creations has revealed a Jimmy Buffett action figure based on his cameo appearance in the 2015 movie Jurassic World.

Unveiled at this year’s Comic Con in San Diego, the set features the late singer holding two margaritas while being surrounded by escaped flying dinosaurs. It re-enacts the moment he’s seen trying to save the drinks while he’s part of a crowd running away from escaped dimorphodons.

“Jurassic World fans and Parrotheads alike fondly remember Jimmy Buffett’s cameo,” Mattel said in a statement. “Inspired by this movie moment, our Jimmy Buffet action figure wears his island apparel, including sunglasses and flip-flops.

“He stands atop a margarita-style platform, surrounded by ‘flying’ dimorphodons that circle him as the tiki hut-style base turns. In honor of Buffett’s philanthropic legacy, Mattel will donate $5,000 and 5,000 toys to [Buffett’s charity] Singing for Change.”

The platform lights up and plays music when the base is turned, with authentic sounds including whirring blender and swooping dimorphodons. The “lost” salt shaker is also included, along with two drinks and a custom artwork case.

Watch Jimmy Buffett’s ‘Margarita Man’ Cameo in ‘Jurrassic World’

How Jimmy Buffett Wound Up in ‘Jurrasic World’

Buffett’s connection with the movie came via his Margaritaville brand, as the creative team aimed to make the Jurassic World resort feel like a real-life place, and wanted recognizable store fronts on camera. “We were excited to go and hand pick who was going to be on the main street and on the boardwalk, and we were lucky enough to get Margaritaville as the marquee restaurant,” producer Frank Marshall said.

Buffett attended the movie premiere, performing “Margaritaville” with star Chris Pratt at the aftershow event.

The figure retails for $30 and it’s available to pre-order now, with shipping on or before Aug. 2, with a limit of three units per customer.

Watch Jimmy Buffett and Chris Pratt Sing ‘Margaritaville’