See Inside Jimmy Buffett’s $7.25 Million Palm Beach Home

Another of Jimmy Buffett's sunshine-filled homes located in Palm Beach is up for sale, this time for $7.25 million.

The three-bedroom residence, which dates back to 1925, is located just a short walk from the beach. Though the house itself is not enormous, the compact space offers privacy with tall hedges and a white picket gate. Buffett purchased the home back in 2002 for $802,000.

The most unique aspect of the property is undoubtably the detached building that currently serves as a recording studio — perfect for the working musician that Buffett was. Potential buyers could, of course, repurpose the space into something else, but for the musically inclined, this is a selling point.

You can view photos of the home below.

Buffett died in September of last year. "The smile that Jimmy beamed at you from the stage was sparked by your spirit," Jane Slagsvol, his wife of 46 years wrote following his passing. "I think that's why he loved performing so much. He was so grateful to the community you built around him. Your sympathy and support inspire and comfort me and my family."

One of the last songs Jimmy recorded was 'Bubbles Up.' He sings, 'Just know that you are loved / There is light up above / And the joy is always enough / Bubbles up.' Jimmy knew he was loved," Slagsvol continued. "Right until the end, he looked for the light. Thank you for giving joy to him and to me."