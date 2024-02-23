The Eagles are one of the most beloved musical groups across generations, and the members of the band have lived the high life in some truly spectacular homes.

Founding member and Eagles band leader Don Henley owns not one, but two stunning homes in the Los Angeles area, though he lives full-time in his native Texas. Henley owns a historic Spanish bungalow in Hollywood, as well as an environmentally friendly "green home" in L.A.

Glenn Frey's home, a staggering mansion in the Los Angeles area, also had a Spanish theme. The 9,000-square-foot mansion included plaster walls, wide-board wood and stone floors, three fireplaces, two family rooms and an entertainer's basement with a bar and home theater.

Joe Walsh also owns an upscale bungalow in L.A. He paid $2.345 million for a 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2,446-square-foot home in Sherman Oaks in 2023.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside the stunning homes of the members of the Eagles.

PICTURES: See Inside Don Henley's Historic Hollywood Bungalow Don Henley owns a luxurious, historic Spanish bungalow in Hollywood. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: Look Inside Don Henley's New $4.3 Million 'Green' Home in California Eagles leader Don Henley recently purchased a luxurious home in California for his son, and the 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 3,554-square-foot home is compatible with his environmental activism. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Glenn Frey's Sprawling California Mansion Eagles founder Glenn Frey lived the good life. The legendary singer and guitarist and his wife lived in a 6-bedroom, 9-bathroom, 9,000-square-foot Spanish mansion in a very high-dollar area of Los Angeles, which sold for $14 million after Frey's death in January of 2016. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker