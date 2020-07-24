New Jimi Hendrix Clothing Store Launches Online

A new Jimi Hendrix store is now online, offering music and exclusive authorized merchandise.

Featuring clothes, accessories and collectibles, the Authentic Hendrix shop is the result of a partnership between Authentic Hendrix LLC, Experience Hendrix LLC and Sony Music Entertainment's march division, the Thread Shop.

Highlights from the product line include an Army jacket emblazoned with the Axis: Bold as Love album cover, a hoodie with his post-Experience group Band of Gypsys, and an array of face masks.

"Jimi was meant to soar. He knew no limits or boundaries to his creativity," Janie Hendrix, CEO/president of Experience Hendrix and Authentic Hendrix, said in a statement. "This partnership is the embodiment of that idea. Our relationship with the Thread Shop and Sony in the development of this online store opens the door to the world wider, and gives fans greater access to products that represent Jimi in a beautiful way. It will most definitely enhance the Jimi experience for those who are wanting more and wanting something truly special ... this is it."

The Thread Shop already has deals with several other classic artist rocks, including the Beatles, Bob Dylan and Led Zeppelin. This new store follows the November release of Songs for Groovy Children: The Fillmore East Concerts, a Hendrix box set documenting the Band of Gypsys.

Highlights from Inside the Authentic Hendrix Shop

