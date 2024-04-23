Experience Hendrix Tour Announces 2024 Dates

The Experience Hendrix Tour will return this year after a five-year break. The all-star tribute shows to guitar great Jimi Hendrix will play two dozen shows across the U.S. starting in September.

This year's lineup includes Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Taj Mahal, Zakk Wylde, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Eric Johnson, Dweezil Zappa, Mato Nanji, Calvin Cooke, Chuck Campbell and singer Henri Brown.

The concerts - which launched with a show in 2001 before expanding to a nationwide tour in 2004 - feature covers and interpretations of classic Hendrix songs.

Shepherd, a veteran of Experience Hendrix Tours, said in a statement that he was "excited to rejoin the Experience Hendrix tour this year. It’s always been a great tour with exceptional artists honoring Jimi Hendrix, the greatest guitar player of all time, and his amazing and expansive catalog of songs. Being able to do a tour with friends always makes for a great time and this show is not to be missed."

Where Is the Experience Hendrix Tour Playing in 2024?

This year's run of shows starts on Sept. 19 in Seattle, Hendrix's hometown. Dates include stops in Las Vegas, San Diego, Houston and Nashville before the tour wraps up on Oct. 19 in St. Augustine, Florida. You can see all of the tour dates below.

Other musical guests will also be part of the shows paying tribute to the late Hendrix, who died at the age of 27 in 1970. He released only three studio albums during his lifetime, all classic records that have influenced scores of guitarists over the years.

You can find more information regarding the upcoming tour on its website.

2024 Experience Hendrix Tour

Sept 19 - Seattle WA - Paramount Theatre

Sept 20 - Spokane WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts

Sept 21 - Forest Grove OR- Grand Lodge

Sept 22 - Reno NV - Grand Theatre/Grand Sierra Resort

Sept 25 - Santa Rosa CA - Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

Sept 26 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery

Sept 27 - Las Vegas NV - Smith Center

Sept 28 - Highland CA - Yaamaya Theater

Sept 29 - Tucson AZ - Fox Theatre

Oct 1 - Anaheim CA - City National Grove

Oct 3 - San Diego CA - Rady Shell

Oct 4 - Mesa AZ - Mesa Arts Center/Ikeda Theater

Oct 5 - Albuquerque NM - Mesa Arts Center/Ikva Auditorium

Oct 6 - Colorado Springs CO - Pikes Peak Center

Oct 9 - San Antonio TX - Majestic Theatre

Oct 10 - Houston TX - Bayou Music Center

Oct 11 - Ft. Worth TX - Will Rogers Auditorium

Oct 12 - Tulsa OK - River Spirit Casino

Oct 13 - Shreveport LA - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

Oct 15 - Nashville TN - Ryman Auditorium

Oct 16 - Evans GA - Columbia Country Performing Arts Center

Oct 17 - Clearwater FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

Oct 18 - Pompano Beach FL - Pompano Beach Amphitheater

Oct 19 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheater