Experience Hendrix Tour Announces 2024 Dates
The Experience Hendrix Tour will return this year after a five-year break. The all-star tribute shows to guitar great Jimi Hendrix will play two dozen shows across the U.S. starting in September.
This year's lineup includes Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Taj Mahal, Zakk Wylde, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Eric Johnson, Dweezil Zappa, Mato Nanji, Calvin Cooke, Chuck Campbell and singer Henri Brown.
The concerts - which launched with a show in 2001 before expanding to a nationwide tour in 2004 - feature covers and interpretations of classic Hendrix songs.
READ MORE: How Jimi Hendrix Experience's 'Are You Experienced' Revolutionized Rock Guitar
Shepherd, a veteran of Experience Hendrix Tours, said in a statement that he was "excited to rejoin the Experience Hendrix tour this year. It’s always been a great tour with exceptional artists honoring Jimi Hendrix, the greatest guitar player of all time, and his amazing and expansive catalog of songs. Being able to do a tour with friends always makes for a great time and this show is not to be missed."
Where Is the Experience Hendrix Tour Playing in 2024?
This year's run of shows starts on Sept. 19 in Seattle, Hendrix's hometown. Dates include stops in Las Vegas, San Diego, Houston and Nashville before the tour wraps up on Oct. 19 in St. Augustine, Florida. You can see all of the tour dates below.
Other musical guests will also be part of the shows paying tribute to the late Hendrix, who died at the age of 27 in 1970. He released only three studio albums during his lifetime, all classic records that have influenced scores of guitarists over the years.
You can find more information regarding the upcoming tour on its website.
2024 Experience Hendrix Tour
Sept 19 - Seattle WA - Paramount Theatre
Sept 20 - Spokane WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts
Sept 21 - Forest Grove OR- Grand Lodge
Sept 22 - Reno NV - Grand Theatre/Grand Sierra Resort
Sept 25 - Santa Rosa CA - Luther Burbank Center for the Arts
Sept 26 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery
Sept 27 - Las Vegas NV - Smith Center
Sept 28 - Highland CA - Yaamaya Theater
Sept 29 - Tucson AZ - Fox Theatre
Oct 1 - Anaheim CA - City National Grove
Oct 3 - San Diego CA - Rady Shell
Oct 4 - Mesa AZ - Mesa Arts Center/Ikeda Theater
Oct 5 - Albuquerque NM - Mesa Arts Center/Ikva Auditorium
Oct 6 - Colorado Springs CO - Pikes Peak Center
Oct 9 - San Antonio TX - Majestic Theatre
Oct 10 - Houston TX - Bayou Music Center
Oct 11 - Ft. Worth TX - Will Rogers Auditorium
Oct 12 - Tulsa OK - River Spirit Casino
Oct 13 - Shreveport LA - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
Oct 15 - Nashville TN - Ryman Auditorium
Oct 16 - Evans GA - Columbia Country Performing Arts Center
Oct 17 - Clearwater FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
Oct 18 - Pompano Beach FL - Pompano Beach Amphitheater
Oct 19 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheater
1968's Best Rock Albums
Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci