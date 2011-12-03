Top 10 Jimi Hendrix Songs

2

Hendrix's take on a song originally penned and recorded by Bob Dylan for 1967's John Wesley Harding showed up less than a year later and quickly become the de facto version – even for Dylan. "It overwhelmed me, really," Dylan said of Hendrix's cover, which added a haunting sense of urgency to what was once a bare-bones, folky jam. Dylan later added: "Ever since he died I've been doing it [his] way. Strange how when I sing it, I always feel it's a tribute to him in some kind of way."