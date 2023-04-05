Jethro Tull Shares Thor-Inspired Single ‘Hammer on Hammer’

Jethro Tull has released a new song titled "Hammer on Hammer," the third single off their upcoming album, RokFlote. You can watch the video below.

The song was inspired by the hammer-wielding Norse god Thor, whose mortal enemy was Jormungand the sea serpent. The "Hammer on Hammer" video prominently features a statue of Thor that gets nearly devoured by a much larger statue of Jormungand, before cutting to footage of fighter planes and tanks amid a war-torn landscape.

RokFlote, Jethro Tull's 23rd album, follows last year's The Zealot Gene and will arrive on April 21. It's available for preorder now in a variety of formats. The band previously teased the album with the songs "Ginnungagap" and "The Navigators."

Frontman Ian Anderson revealed how he came up with the title for RokFlote. "I started with the idea of a predominantly instrumental album for rock flute – as in rock music," he said in a statement. "When the subject material of the album presented itself, I was drawn to the term Ragnarok from Norse mythology – their version of apocalyptic end times or Biblical Armageddon. The 'final showdown' scenario is ubiquitous and inherent in Hinduism, Christianity and Islam, for example."

He continued: "Ragnarok translates as 'destiny of the Gods,' the 'rok' part meaning destiny, course, direction. With umlaut firmly in place, courtesy of the Germanic origins of Old Norse, Flute became 'flote' in keeping with the spelling. With me so far? I just can't miss the glorious opportunity for a good and legitimate umlaut."

Jethro Tull recently embarked on a European tour that is scheduled to run through October, You can see the full list of dates on the band's website.