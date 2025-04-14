Jed the Fish, Influential Los Angeles Radio DJ, Dead at 69

Los Angeles radio legend Edwin Gould III, better known by his on-air name "Jed the Fish," has died at the age of 69.

“At 6AM on April 14, the world lost one of its most unique and brilliant personalities,” noted a post on the DJ’s official Instagram account. “Jed the Fish passed away in his beloved home, and the world will never be the same.” Variety noted that the cause of death was lung cancer, “of which he had only recently been diagnosed.”

Gould started at KROQ in 1978 when the small FM station was largely unknown and struggling to survive. However, over the next two decades, KROQ emerged as a hugely influential station for new wave, punk and alt rock. A long list of now-famous artists – including Depeche Mode, the Smiths, Duran Duran and the Pretenders – got their first major radio airtime on KROQ, and Jed the Fish was leading the charge. A long proponent of rising artists, the host’s “Catch of the Day” segment became a must-listen for any LA music fan desperate to hear the coolest new tunes.

READ MORE: 20 Greatest New Wave Bands

Known for his eccentric personality, wry sense of humor and irrepressible laugh, Gould stood out among the sea of radio voices. As KROQ emerged as the national tastemaker for alternative radio, he became one of the station’s biggest stars. Gould was named Billboard’s Modern Rock Personality of the Year in 1997 and 1999, and the Major Market Alternative Radio Personality of the year in 1998 and 2000. He also graced the cover of ska band Reel Big Fish’s 1996 album Turn the Radio Off.

Gould launched the nationally syndicated countdown show Out of Order in 1995 and stayed with it until the torch was passed to current host Ted Stryker in 2013. After decades as the KROQ afternoon drive jock, Gould departed the station in 2012.

On a personal note, this writer's career was hugely influenced by Gould, with whom I worked for over a decade. We spent many hours debating music, from Devo to Pearl Jam, Nine Inch Nails to David Bowie, and everything in between. He was a distinctive figure in rock history and his impact won't be forgotten.

Rock Stars Pay Tribute to Jed the Fish

In the wake of Gould’s death, KROQ invited fans and musicians alike to pay their respects on Instagram.

“RIP JED! Thank you for everything,” commented Papa Roach, while Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea shared a series of heart emojis alongside the words “bless his heart.” Filter frontman Richard Patrick wrote: “He was awesome. I’m so sorry to hear of his passing. He will be missed,” while reggae rockers Pepper added, "Rest in paradise, brother! Your legacy will be carried in our hearts forever."

"This is such sad news. We were fans of Jed and his shows on KROQ long before we ever met him," wrote the Offspring in a separate post, noting Gould was the first person to spin their song "Come Out and Play." "Jed was very smart and funny with a very unique way of looking at the world. His sense of humor was insane in all the best ways. He is forever a local hero who will be greatly missed."

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel – who got his start on the KROQ morning show Kevin and Bean – shared a touching tribute to Gould. “After my first time on the air – this man, who was already a legend, pulled me aside to reassure me and tell me I was doing great. His world meant the world to me then and they still do. There was no one like him, no matter how hard they tried.”

Likewise, Carson Daly, who also started at KROQ, described Gould as “the maniacal magician of the alternative airwaves.” “I remember as the new guy at KROQ I had to work on Thanksgiving once and I missed my family greatly,” Daly shared. “When all of a sudden, the studio doors burst open and there was Jed with a full homemade Thanksgiving dinner. He had driven from Pasadena and brought me leftovers and shared that he too had worked holidays when he was starting out in radio and remembered how it sucked. He hung out for an hour and it’s an hour I’ll never forget.”