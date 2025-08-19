Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening has extended its current tour through late November.

The group's latest concerts have celebrated the 50th anniversary of Led Zeppelin's classic 1975 double-album Physical Graffiti.

The bandleading drummer son of Zeppelin's late drummer, John Bonham, has added more than two dozen dates to his group's tour, with a starting date in mid-October and running through the end of November.

In addition to playing Physical Graffiti in its entirety during the shows, Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening will also perform other songs from the legendary band's catalog, including "Good Times Bad Times" and "Stairway to Heaven."

"For me, this isn't just an album — it's the album," Bonham said in a press release announcing the new shows. "Physical Graffiti has always been my ultimate Led Zeppelin record, and I set out to honor its 50th anniversary with 50 unforgettable shows.

"That vision now looks more like 70 shows. The last two tours have been nothing short of electrifying, and I know the fall tour will raise the bar even higher as we revisit some of our favorite places on the East Coast. I'm counting down the days until JBLZE share our final powerful celebration of Physical Graffiti together."

Where Is Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening Performing in 2025?

The band is still playing dates from the second leg of the tour, with a show on Tuesday in Monterey, California. The current run will continue through the end of August.

After a two-month break, Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening will launch a third leg of their Physical Graffiti 50th anniversary celebration on Oct. 22 in Louisville.

The tour will wind through North America, with stops in Cleveland, Toronto, Boston and Atlanta, before wrapping up with a concert on Nov. 26 in Hollywood, Florida.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale on Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. local time. More information on the concerts can be found on Bonham's website.

You can see all of the dates below.

Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening Tour 2025

Tue, Aug 19 – Monterey, CA – Golden State Theatre

Thu, Aug 21 – Anaheim, CA – Grove of Anaheim

Fri, Aug 22 – Alpine, CA – Viejas Casino & Resort

Sat, Aug 23 – Bakersfield, CA – Dignity Health Theater

Mon, Aug 25 – Salem, OR – Oregon State Fair

Tue, Aug 26 – Jacksonville, OR – Britt Music & Arts Festival

Wed, Aug 27 – Boise, ID – Morrison Center for the Performing Arts

Fri, Aug 29 – Spokane, WA – Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox

Sat, Aug 30 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

Sun, Aug 31 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum Theatre

Wed, Oct 22 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace Theatre

Fri, Oct 24 - Cincinnati, OH - Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati

Sat, Oct 25 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

Sun, Oct 26 - Cleveland, OH - MGM Northfield Park

Tue, Oct 28 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Wed, Oct 29 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

Thu, Oct 30 - Rockford, IL - Hard Rock Casino Rockford

Sat, Nov 1 - Waterloo, NY - The Vine Showroom at del Lago Resort & Casino

Sun, Nov 2 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

Tue, Nov 4 - Ottawa, ON - Hard Rock Live Ottawa

Wed, Nov 5 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

Fri, Nov 7 - Atlantic City, NJ - Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Sat, Nov 8 - Danville, VA - The Pantheon at Caesars Virginia

Sun, Nov 9 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

Tue, Nov 11 - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues Boston

Wed, Nov 12 - Providence, RI - The VETS

Fri, Nov 14 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Sat, Nov 15 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

Sun, Nov 16 - Hanover, MD - The HALL at Live!

Tue, Nov 18 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

Wed, Nov 19 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre

Fri, Nov 21 - Bristol, VA Hard Rock Live Bristol

Sat, Nov 22 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

Mon, Nov 24 - Orlando, FL - Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Tue, Nov 25 - Tampa, FL - Hard Rock Event Center – Seminole Hard Rock Tampa

Wed, Nov 26 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live