Iron Maiden has announced their first tour dates of 2026, extending their Run for Your Lives 50th-anniversary run with another round of European summer shows.

The newly announced leg begins on May 23 in Athens, Greece, and continues through July 11 in the United Kingdom, where the metal legends will play a "special UK headline show," the details of which will be revealed over the coming days.

Iron Maiden will announce more dates for the rest of the world later. Tickets for the summer 2026 shows go on sale on Sept. 22. You can see the dates below.

Iron Maiden Will Film Paris Show in June 2026

Fans who attend Iron Maiden's Paris show on June 22 will get to take part in a live film.

"The band will also to return to Paris so that our Run For Your Lives show can be filmed for our fans and for posterity!" the band revealed. "We chose an indoor stadium to see the best of the production and also a great audience, which we know Paris is and always has been for us. It was great to see fans embrace the request to limit phone use on the recent tour, creating a powerful atmosphere that elevated every show. For 2026, the band asks audiences to continue this approach, ensuring concerts are experienced fully in the moment."

What Makes Iron Maiden's Run for Your Lives Tour Special?

As promised, Iron Maiden's Run for Your Lives tour exclusively featured songs from the band's first nine albums, from 1980's Iron Maiden through 1992's Fear of the Dark. The May 2025 tour kickoff featured several songs they hadn't played live in decades, including "Murders in the Rue Morgue" (first time since 2005), "Killers" (1999) and "Rime of the Ancient Mariner" (2009).

The trek also marked the first with Iron Maiden's new drummer, Simon Dawson, who replaced Nicko McBrain following the latter's retirement from touring at the end of 2024. Dawson has played with Maiden bassist Steve Harris in British Lion for over a decade.

Iron Maiden, Run for Your Lives World Tour 2026

May 23 - Athens, Greece @ OAKA

May 26 - Sofia, Bulgaria @ Vasil Levski Stadium

May 28 - Bucharest, România @ Arena Națională

May 30 - Bratislava, SLOVAKIA @ Národný Futbalový Štadión

June 2 - Hannover, GERMANY @ Heinz von Heiden Arena

June 10 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

June 17 - Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium

June 22 - Paris, France @ Paris La Défense Arena

June 28 - Lyon - Décines, France @ Groupama Stadium

July 7 - Lisbon, Portugal @ Estádio da Luz

July 11 - UK Headline Show (Details to be revealed)