In Memoriam: 2024 Deaths

A number of highly influential and history-making people passed on in 2024.

Wayne Kramer, the legendary guitarist and co-founder of Detroit's MC5 died at the age of 75 from pancreatic cancer. Mary Weiss, lead singer for the Shangri-Las also passed at 75. And Woodstock star Melanie, best known for the hit she penned about performing at the iconic festival, "Lay Down (Candles in the Rain)," died at 76.

Several notable session players and touring musicians also passed away this year, including Aston "Family Man" Barrett of Bob Marley's Wailers and Del Palmer, Kate Bush's longtime bassist.

There were also some deeply personal losses within the rock community. Bruce Springsteen's mother Adele passed away at 98 — "There ain't a note that I play on stage that can’t be traced back to my mother,” he once said of her. Brian Wilson's wife and manager, Melinda, also passed away. She was often credited as being one of the primary reasons behind Wilson's gradual return to music after years of struggling with his mental health. "She was my savior," he said of her on social media.

In the world of film and television, actor Carl Weathers, famous for his role in the Rocky franchise, died at 76. "Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations," his family said in a statement.

Below is a look at those we've lost in 2024.