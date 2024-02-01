Bruce Springsteen Shares Moving Tribute Following Mother’s Death

Bruce Springsteen has announced the death of his mother, Adele, at the age of 98.

In a post to Instagram, the legendary rocker shared a touching tribute to his mom, quoting his song "The Wish":

“I remember in the morning mom hearing your alarm clock ring. I’d lie in bed and listen to you getting ready for work, the sound of your makeup case on the sink. And the ladies at the office all lipstick, perfume and rustling skirts, how proud and happy you always looked walking home from work.”

“It ain’t no phone call on Sunday, flowers or a Mother’s Day card. It ain’t no house on the hill with a garden and a nice little yard. I’ve got my hot rod down on Bond Street I’m older but you’ll know me in a glance. We’ll find us a Little rock ‘n roll bar and we’ll go out and dance.”

The message (which you can see below) was accompanied by a heartwarming video of Springsteen and his mother dancing to Glenn Miller’s big band classic “In the Mood.”

Bruce Springsteen's Love of Music Came From His Mom

Adele was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1925. She married Douglas Frederick “Dutch” Springsteen in 1948 and relocated to Freehold, New Jersey, where they raised their two children, Bruce and Pamela. Douglas battled mental health issues throughout his life, leaving much of the financial and childrearing burdens on Adele.

The Boss frequently credited his mo with inspiring his love of music. “There ain’t a note that I play on stage that can’t be traced back to my mother,” the rocker once said.

In 2013, Springsteen memorably danced with Adele onstage during a performance at London’s Hyde Park. Watch footage of the moment below.