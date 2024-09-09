Heart Announces Rescheduled Shows for 2025

Heart has announced rescheduled North American tour dates for 2025 after postponing them in July after it was revealed singer Ann Wilson had undergone an operation to treat a cancer diagnosis.

The upcoming tour will start on Feb. 28 in Las Vegas and conclude on April 5 in Quebec. Heart will perform 19 dates in all. You can see the rescheduled dates below

"The best is yet to come!" guitarist Nancy Wilson said in a press release announcing the concerts. "We are so, so excited to resume this tour. We were just starting to fire on all cylinders and the vibe was entirely major. To be continued."

Back in July, North American tour dates for the band's Royal Flush Tour were put on hold as Ann Wilson tended to ongoing health issues, which resulted in the cancellation of European tour dates in late May for what was referred to as a "time-sensitive but routine medical procedure."

"I underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous," she wrote in July. "The operation was successful and I'm feeling great but my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy and I've decided to do it. And so my doctors are instructing me to take the rest of the year away from the stage in order to fully recover.

"To the ticket buyers, I really do wish we could do these gigs. Please know that I absolutely plan to be back on stage in 2025. My team is getting those details sorted and we'll let you know the plan as soon as we can. Thank you all for the support. This is merely a pause. I've much more to sing."

Where Is Heart Playing in 2025?

After the rescheduled dates begin in late February in Las Vegas, Heart will perform shows in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Milwaukee and Buffalo, among other North American cities, before wrapping up the run of shows with three dates in Canada.

You can find more information on the shows at Heart's website.

In August Nancy Wilson hinted that the band is working on an acoustic album. While no date was set for the record, Wilson did note that they "could finish that before we go back out on the road."

Heart, 2025 Royal Flush Tour

February 28 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas

March 3 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

March 4 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

March 6 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

March 8 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center

March 9 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena

March 11 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

March 13 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum

March 14 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

March 20 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

March 21 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

March 24 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

March 26 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

March 28 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

March 29 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Civic Center Coliseum

March 31 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

April 2 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

April 4 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

April 5 - Québec, QC - Videotron Centre