Heart Announces More Dates for 2025 Tour

Two weeks after rescheduling their canceled 2024 tour dates for next year, Heart has added more shows to their 2025 itinerary.

Five concerts have been added to the band's expanding Royal Flush tour.

Heart originally had scheduled North American tour dates approaching in July when the band postponed nearly 20 dates as Ann Wilson sought treatment for ongoing health issues following the cancellation of European tour dates in May. It was reported that Wilson was taking care of "time-sensitive but routine medical procedure."

However, a couple of months later, she detailed the reason for the concert postponements. "I underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous," Wilson said. "The operation was successful and I'm feeling great but my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy and I've decided to do it. And so my doctors are instructing me to take the rest of the year away from the stage in order to fully recover.

"To the ticket buyers, I really do wish we could do these gigs. Please know that I absolutely plan to be back on stage in 2025. My team is getting those details sorted and we'll let you know the plan as soon as we can. Thank you all for the support. This is merely a pause. I've much more to sing."

Earlier this month, Heart rescheduled the 19 postponed dates, to start on Feb. 28 in Las Vegas.

Where Is Heart Playing in 2025?

The band has now added more shows to their 2025 tour, starting with another performance in Las Vegas. New dates in Toronto, Mashantucket, Connecticut, Boston and New York bring the show tally to two dozen, which will keep the band on the road through at least April 16.

You can see the full list of Heart tour dates below.

Heart, 2025 Royal Flush Tour

February 28 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas

March 1 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas

March 3 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

March 4 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

March 6 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

March 8 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center

March 9 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena

March 11 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

March 13 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum

March 14 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

March 20 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

March 21 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

March 24 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

March 26 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

March 28 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

March 29 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Civic Center Coliseum

March 31 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

April 2 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

April 4 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

April 5 - Québec, QC - Videotron Centre

April 10 - Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum

April 12 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino

April 13 - Boston, MA - Agganis Arena

April 16 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall