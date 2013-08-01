Hall of Fame Voting, Round One – August 2013

Welcome to our sixth Ultimate Classic Rock Hall of Fame battle, in which you get to decide the next artist who will join luminaries like Pink Floyd and the Kinks (and our newest inductee, T. Rex) among rock's all-time best.

This month we feature eight artists ranging from supergroups (Blind Faith and Crosby, Stills & Nash), prog-rock titans (Genesis) and pop royalty (Elton John) to Michigan-based rockers (Bob Seger and Grand Funk Railroad), a former Beatle (George Harrison) and Jethro Tull, who made it to the final round last month.

So who's it gonna be? Each month, our readers will determine which of eight legendary artists or bands is immortalized forever for their contributions to classic-rock history.

“Why Isn’t My Favorite Band Nominated for the UCR Hall of Fame?”

You can vote — for whoever you’d like — once a day from now until 11:59PM ET on Aug. 18. You can read the Hall of Fame’s official rules right here. Be sure to mark your calendars for Sept. 1, when the fourth entrant into the Ultimate Classic Rock Hall of Fame is revealed.