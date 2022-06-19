Guns N’ Roses played Chinese Democracy track “Street of Dreams” for the first time in 10 years during a show on Saturday, June 18.

The performance in Prague, Czech Republic, was the first time Slash and Duff McKagan have played the song alongside Axl Rose. Live footage can be seen below.

The band has played some other deep cuts during their recently launched European tour. Their first performance in eight months, a June 5 gig in Portugal, featured a cover of AC/DC’s “Walk All Over You" from 1979's Highway to Hell; they also tackled “Reckless Life” from their 1986 EP Live ?1@ Like a Suicide for the first time in 29 years, along with Appetite for Destruction's “You’re Crazy” for the first time in 31 years.

Earlier this year, Slash told Classic Rock that he had “no expectations” when the reunion began. “Axl and I really got over this major sort of hump of negativity that we’ve been carrying around for years and years,” he said. “It was a real simple, relatively short conversation that we had.”

He added: “In all these years that we’ve been apart, he’s become super-fucking professional. And he’s never missed a beat during this whole time. So it’s been great. There has been a sort of synergy that’s been happening this last six years that we never had in our first incarnation.”

Watch Guns N’ Roses Play ’Street of Dreams’ in Prague