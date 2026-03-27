Guns N’ Roses Announce Lineup Change for 2026 World Tour
Guns N' Roses will be missing one key member when they embark on their 2026 world tour.
"Rock legends Guns N’ Roses have announced that Melissa Reese will not be joining the band on tour due to unforeseen personal reasons," the band announced in a brief statement on Friday. "We hope our fans understand."
Reese joined Guns N' Roses in 2016 as their second keyboardist (behind longtime keyboardist Dizzy Reed) and has performed regularly with the band since the reunion of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan, which is approaching its 10th anniversary. She's worked extensively with former GN'R drummer Bryan "Brain" Mantia since before joining the group, making video game soundtracks, film scores and more under the moniker Brain and Melissa.
READ MORE: The 30 Wildest Moments From Guns N' Roses' Use Your Illusion Tour
Where Are Guns N' Roses Touring in 2026?
Guns N' Roses will launch their 2026 world tour on Saturday in Monterrey, Mexico. The sprawling trek will take them across Latin America, North America, Europe, Australasia and Singapore, with dates currently booked through December.
The rockers marked the world tour announcement with the release of two "new" songs, "Nothin'" and "Atlas," in December. As with Guns N' Roses' other post-reunion releases, the songs date back to the Chinese Democracy sessions and feature new parts from Slash and McKagan.
READ MORE: Guns N' Roses Post-Reunion Songs Ranked Worst to Best
Guns N' Roses will be supported by an eclectic array of opening acts on their 2026 world tour, including the Black Crowes, Public Enemy, Pierce the Veil, Ice Cube and the Barbarians of California. You can see their full 2026 itinerary below.
Guns N' Roses 2026 World Tour Dates
March 28 - Monterrey, Mexico @ Tecate Pa’l Norte*
April 1 - Porto Alegre, Brazil @ Jockey Club
April 4 - São Paulo, Brazil @ Monsters Of Rock*
April 7 - São José do Rio Preto, Brazil @ Alberto Bertelli Lucatto
April 9 - Campo Grande, Brazil @ Autódromo Orlando Moura
April 12 - Cariacica, Brazil @ Estádio Estadual Kleber José de Andrade
April 15 - Salvador, Brazil @ Arena Fonte Nova
April 18 - Fortaleza, Brazil @ Arena Castelão
April 21 - Sao Luiz, Brazil @ Estádio Governador João Castelo (“Castelão”)
April 25 - Belém do Para, Brazil @ Estadio Olimpico do Para (“Mangueirão”)
April 30 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
May 5 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
May 7 - Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville Festival*
June 4 - Gliwice, Poland @ PreZero Arena Gliwice
June 6 - Gliwice, Poland @ PreZero Arena Gliwice
June 10 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
June 13 - Donington, UK @ Download Festival*
June 18 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
June 20 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
June 23 - Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena
June 25 - Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena
June 28 - Antwerp, Belgium @ AFAS Dome
July 1 - Paris, France @ Accor Arena
July 3 - Paris, France @ Accor Arena
July 23 - Raleigh, NC @ Carter-Finley Stadium
July 26 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 29 - Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Aug. 1 - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 5 - Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium
Aug. 8 - Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 12 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
Aug. 16 - St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium
Aug. 19 - Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater
Aug. 22 - Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
Aug. 26 - Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium
Aug. 29 - Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
Sept. 2 - San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium
Sept. 5 - Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl
Sept. 9 - Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field
Sept. 12 - Ridgedale, MO @ Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
Sept. 16 - San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
Sept. 19 - Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park
Nov. 25 - Singapore @ Singapore National Stadium
Nov. 29 - Adelaide, Australia @ BP Adelaide Grand Final
Dec. 2 - Townsville, Australia @ Queensland Bank Arena
Dec. 5 - Brisbane, Australia @ Suncorp Stadium
Dec. 8 - Newcastle, Australia @ McDonald Jones Stadium
Dec. 11 - Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium
Dec. 14 - Sydney, Australia @ Engie Stadium
Dec. 17 - Auckland, New Zealand @ Eden Park
* festival date
See who else is hitting the road this year in our 2026 rock tour guide below:
2026's Biggest Rock Tours
Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso