Guns N' Roses will be missing one key member when they embark on their 2026 world tour.

"Rock legends Guns N’ Roses have announced that Melissa Reese will not be joining the band on tour due to unforeseen personal reasons," the band announced in a brief statement on Friday. "We hope our fans understand."

Reese joined Guns N' Roses in 2016 as their second keyboardist (behind longtime keyboardist Dizzy Reed) and has performed regularly with the band since the reunion of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan, which is approaching its 10th anniversary. She's worked extensively with former GN'R drummer Bryan "Brain" Mantia since before joining the group, making video game soundtracks, film scores and more under the moniker Brain and Melissa.

READ MORE: The 30 Wildest Moments From Guns N' Roses' Use Your Illusion Tour

Where Are Guns N' Roses Touring in 2026?

Guns N' Roses will launch their 2026 world tour on Saturday in Monterrey, Mexico. The sprawling trek will take them across Latin America, North America, Europe, Australasia and Singapore, with dates currently booked through December.

The rockers marked the world tour announcement with the release of two "new" songs, "Nothin'" and "Atlas," in December. As with Guns N' Roses' other post-reunion releases, the songs date back to the Chinese Democracy sessions and feature new parts from Slash and McKagan.

READ MORE: Guns N' Roses Post-Reunion Songs Ranked Worst to Best

Guns N' Roses will be supported by an eclectic array of opening acts on their 2026 world tour, including the Black Crowes, Public Enemy, Pierce the Veil, Ice Cube and the Barbarians of California. You can see their full 2026 itinerary below.

Guns N' Roses 2026 World Tour Dates

March 28 - Monterrey, Mexico @ Tecate Pa’l Norte*

April 1 - Porto Alegre, Brazil @ Jockey Club

April 4 - São Paulo, Brazil @ Monsters Of Rock*

April 7 - São José do Rio Preto, Brazil @ Alberto Bertelli Lucatto

April 9 - Campo Grande, Brazil @ Autódromo Orlando Moura

April 12 - Cariacica, Brazil @ Estádio Estadual Kleber José de Andrade

April 15 - Salvador, Brazil @ Arena Fonte Nova

April 18 - Fortaleza, Brazil @ Arena Castelão

April 21 - Sao Luiz, Brazil @ Estádio Governador João Castelo (“Castelão”)

April 25 - Belém do Para, Brazil @ Estadio Olimpico do Para (“Mangueirão”)

April 30 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

May 5 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

May 7 - Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville Festival*

June 4 - Gliwice, Poland @ PreZero Arena Gliwice

June 6 - Gliwice, Poland @ PreZero Arena Gliwice

June 10 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

June 13 - Donington, UK @ Download Festival*

June 18 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

June 20 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

June 23 - Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena

June 25 - Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena

June 28 - Antwerp, Belgium @ AFAS Dome

July 1 - Paris, France @ Accor Arena

July 3 - Paris, France @ Accor Arena

July 23 - Raleigh, NC @ Carter-Finley Stadium

July 26 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 29 - Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Aug. 1 - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 5 - Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium

Aug. 8 - Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 12 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 16 - St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium

Aug. 19 - Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater

Aug. 22 - Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

Aug. 26 - Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium

Aug. 29 - Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

Sept. 2 - San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium

Sept. 5 - Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl

Sept. 9 - Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

Sept. 12 - Ridgedale, MO @ Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

Sept. 16 - San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

Sept. 19 - Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park

Nov. 25 - Singapore @ Singapore National Stadium

Nov. 29 - Adelaide, Australia @ BP Adelaide Grand Final

Dec. 2 - Townsville, Australia @ Queensland Bank Arena

Dec. 5 - Brisbane, Australia @ Suncorp Stadium

Dec. 8 - Newcastle, Australia @ McDonald Jones Stadium

Dec. 11 - Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium

Dec. 14 - Sydney, Australia @ Engie Stadium

Dec. 17 - Auckland, New Zealand @ Eden Park

* festival date

See who else is hitting the road this year in our 2026 rock tour guide below: