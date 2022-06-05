Watch Guns N’ Roses Debut New AC/DC Cover at First 2022 Concert

Guns N' Roses ended an eight-month absence from the stage last night (Jun. 4), kicking off a European tour with a 26-track show at Passeio Marítimo de Alges, Oeiras in Portugal.

The night's surprises included a cover of AC/DC’s “Walk All Over You,” a song from 1979's Highway to Hell that wasn't one of the dozens Axl Rose sang when he briefly toured with the Australian legends in 2016.

The group also played “Reckless Life” from their 1986 EP Live ?1@ Like a Suicide for the first time since 1993, and Appetite for Destruction's “You’re Crazy” for the first time since 1991. Also present was the recently-revived Hollywood Rose song “Shadow of Your Love,” while ”Civil War” was dedicated to Ukraine.

You can see video of all three first-time tour performances and find the full set list below.

Apart from those additions, the band's first performance since October 2021 stuck fairly closely to last year's set list, featuring requisite hits like "Welcome to the Jungle," "Sweet Child O' Mine," "November Rain" and "Paradise City."

Last year saw the release of two "new" Guns N' Roses songs, "Absurd" and "Hard Skool," the first since Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan reunited in 2016. Both songs, which were played last night, date back to the Chinese Democracy sessions but feature newly recorded parts from Slash and McKagan.

Slash said earlier this year that more music would be coming from the veteran group as well. "There's new Guns material coming out as we speak, and we'll probably keep putting it out until the entire record's worth of stuff is done and then put it out solid," he told Classic Rock magazine. "It's cool. I'm enjoying working on the stuff and having a good time doing it."

The guitarist kept busy during GNR's downtime by releasing 4, his fourth solo album featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators. He embarked on a solo tour in support of the album that was notably light on Guns N' Roses songs. "I have to admit, I really missed playing the Guns material when this thing first started, so it was a great outlet for me," Slash told UCR. "But having gotten back with all my buddies in Guns, after a while I was like, 'I don't really need to do it with Myles and Company,' so we don't have any Guns songs in the set."

Watch Guns N' Roses Cover AC/DC's 'Walk All Over You'

Watch Guns N’ Roses Perform ‘Reckless Life’

Watch Guns N' Roses Perform 'You're Crazy'

Watch Guns N’ Roses Perform ‘Civil War’

Guns N’ Roses, Oeiras, Portugal, 6/04/22 - Set List

1. "It’s So Easy"

2. "Mr. Brownstone"

3. "Chinese Democracy"

4. "Slither"

5. "Double Talkin’ Jive"

6. "Welcome to the Jungle"

7. "Better"

8. "Coma"

9. "Reckless Life"

10. "Estranged"

11. "Shadow of Your Love"

12. "Walk All Over You"

13. "Live and Let Die"

14. "You Could Be Mine"

15. "Hard Skool"

16. "Absurd"

17. "Civil War"

18. "Sweet Child o’ Mine"

19. "Rocket Queen"

20. "I Wanna Be Your Dog"

21. "November Rain"

22. "Knockin’ on Heaven's Door"

23. "Nightrain"

Encore:

24. "Patience"

25. "You’re Crazy"

26. "Paradise City"