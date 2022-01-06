Slash Confirms Guns N’ Roses Will Continue Releasing New Music

Slash has confirmed that Guns N’ Roses will continue releasing new material, with a complete studio album on the horizon.

“There’s new Guns material coming out as we speak, and we’ll probably keep putting it out until the entire record’s worth of stuff is done and then put it out solid,” the iconic guitarist revealed during a conversation with Classic Rock magazine. “It’s cool. I’m enjoying working on the stuff and having a good time doing it.”

Looking back on his 2016 return to GNR, Slash admitted he “didn’t really have any expectations” about where the reunion would lead. “When we got together, Axl [Rose] and I really got over this major sort of hump of negativity that we’ve been carrying around for years and years,” he recalled. “It was a real simple, relatively short conversation that we had… In all these years that we’ve been apart, he’s become super-fucking professional. And he’s never missed a beat during this whole time. So it’s been great. There has been a sort of synergy that’s been happening this last six years that we never had in our first incarnation.“

Guns N’ Roses released two singles in 2021: “Absurd” and “Hard Skool.” Both songs were originally demoed by Rose during the band’s Chinese Democracy era, but were ultimately abandoned. With Slash and bassist Duff McKagan back in the fold for the first time in decades, GNR re-recorded the previously unreleased tracks and unleashed them on the world.

Rumors of an album have persisted since the 2016 reunion, but Slash previously revealed the band hadn’t started writing new material. “As far as new Guns is concerned, we haven't even gotten to that point of really in earnest sitting down and writing,” the guitarist explained in October 2021. “We've been doing a lot of material that’s been sort of sitting around for a while. So [new music] will be a whole focused endeavor unto itself.”