See Carrie Underwood Cover Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Welcome to the Jungle’

Carrie Underwood kicked off her tour over the weekend in Greenville, S.C., and included a cover of Guns N' Roses' "Welcome to the Jungle" in her set.

You can watch footage of the performance below.

Back in May, Underwood was joined by Axl Rose at her Stagecoach Festival performance, where the pair sang "Sweet Child O' Mine" and "Paradise City." "Welcome to the greatest night of my life!" Underwood told the crowd before introducing Rose. Two months later, Underwood joined Guns N' Roses at one of their concerts in London to sing the same two songs.

Underwood has covered other Guns N' Roses songs in concert, too, including "November Rain" and "Patience." Growing up in a small town in Oklahoma, Underwood had an affinity for rock and metal music, and has previously said that it was "people like [Rose] who taught me to sing."

During a 2020 appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Underwood recounted meeting Rose for the first time after seeing the band perform in Las Vegas. "It's hard when you meet your heroes, you know," she said, "I was like, 'What if I meet him and he's not everything I want him to be?' But he was, he was supercool and nice."

Meanwhile, Guns N' Roses are currently on tour in South America and Mexico, as well as prepping for the release of an expansive Use Your Illusion box set, due on Nov. 11.