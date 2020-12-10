Watch Greta Van Fleet Premiere ‘My Way, Soon’ on TV

Greta Van Fleet premiered the song “My Way, Soon” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, performing it on a set that recalled one from ‘70s music shows.

The track appears on their upcoming second album, The Battle at Garden’s Gate, which is set to arrive on April 16.

You can watch the new performance below.

In a recent interview, singer Josh Kiszka said the follow-up to 2018’s Anthem of the Peaceful Army contained “Biblical references" and explored the concepts of war. “Not just in the title, but throughout the entire album," he pointed out. "This is a world with the ancient civilizations in it – just like our own parallel universe, really. It’s an analogy."

He said the band’s ambition was to create “something on the scale of a film score,” but that they had to wait until they thought their audience was ready for it. “But being in music long enough, there’s more of a relationship that we have with people,” he explained. “I think that will help them understand this particular album – because it is a very sophisticated album. There is no doubt about it.”

The Late Show performance is unlikely to reduce the ‘70s comparisons that have followed Greta Van Fleet since their arrival a few years ago, but Kiszka previously rejected the suggestion that the band has anything to prove.

“Honestly, the way that we approach our music is that we’re writing it for anybody who has any reason to listen to it,” he said last year. “We’re creating something simply for the sake of making a work of art that we’re proud of, that we ourselves like to listen to.”