Grateful Dead Announces 60-CD Unreleased Concert Set

The Grateful Dead announced the release of a limited-edition 60-CD box set to mark the band’s 60th anniversary.

Enjoy the Ride contains concert recordings from 1969 to 1994, with unreleased performances from 20 venues spanning the quarter-century, totaling 450 tracks and over 60 hours of music.

The complete show list can be seen below.

A statement said: “Enjoying The Ride maps an epic cross-country road trip along the ‘Heady Highway,’ with stops at storied stages where the music, the moment and the magic of the Grateful Dead reliably converged, and consistently inspired the band to new heights.”

The set includes visits to the Winterland, Frost Amphitheatre, Madison Square Garden, and Hampton Coliseum. “Whether playing the intimate confines of Fillmore West or beneath the open skies at Red Rocks, the Grateful Dead never played the same show twice,” the statement continued. “Enjoying the Ride is a thrilling testament to that adventurous spirit.

“Of the 20 shows in the collection, 17 are presented in full, with some featuring additional material from the same venue. With the exception of a few tracks from earlier releases, virtually all of the music is previously unreleased.”

Enjoying the Ride is limited to 6,000 copies. It’s released on May 30 and available for pre-order now. In addition, a cut-down version titled The Music Never Stopped arrives on the same day in 6LP, 3CD and digital formats.

The Grateful Dead - ‘Enjoying the Ride’ Show List

Avalon Ballroom, San Francisco, CA (4/5/69)

Fillmore West, San Francisco, CA (6/5/69)

Fillmore West, San Francisco, CA (6/7/69)

Fillmore West, San Francisco, CA (6/8/69)

Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY (2/24/71)

Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY (2/20/71)

Fillmore East, New York, NY (4/25/71)

Fillmore East, New York, NY (4/27/71)

Boston Music Hall, Boston, MA (9/15/72)

Boston Music Hall, Boston, MA (9/16/72)

Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Uniondale, NY (3/16/73)

Winterland, San Francisco, CA (3/20/77)

Philadelphia Spectrum, Philadelphia, PA (5/13/78)

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, CO (8/12/79)

Alpine Valley Music Theatre, East Troy, WI (8/23/80)

Alpine Valley Music Theatre, East Troy, WI (7/11/81)

Hartford Civic Center, Hartford, CT (3/14/81)

Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA (5/1/81)

Frost Amphitheatre, Stanford University, Palo Alto, CA (8/20/83)

Greek Theatre, University of California, Berkeley, CA (7/13/84)

Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center, Oakland, CA (11/21/85)

Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center, Oakland, CA (11/22/85)

Madison Square Garden, New York City, NY (9/16/87)

Deer Creek Music Center, Noblesville, IN (7/15/89)

Oakland Coliseum Arena, Oakland, CA (12/27/89)

Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, CA (5/12/91)

Capital Centre, Landover MD (3/17/93)

Capital Centre, Landover MD (9/15/82)

Boston Garden, Boston, MA (10/3/94)