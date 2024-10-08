Graham Nash Announces 2025 Tour Dates

Graham Nash has added more than a dozen new tour dates to begin in spring 2025.

The new shows are an extension of Nash's current tour, which plays Quebec City on Tuesday and runs through the end of the month.

After a five-month break, concerts will resume at the end of March for a new run of North American dates.

Nash released his first album in seven years, Now, in 2023. The album, his seventh solo LP, includes songs about his long relationship with his Crosby, Stills & Nash bandmate David Crosby, who died in 2023.

Where Is Graham Nash Performing in 2025?

The 2025 tour dates on March 29 with two consecutive nights in Easton, Maryland. The shows then play Charlotte, Raleigh and Nashville before heading to Houston, Dallas and Phoenix. The run concludes on April 22 and 23 with two dates in San Francisco.

You can see a full list of Nash's concert dates below. More information is available on Nash's website.

Graham Nash 2024-5 Tour

October 8—Quebec City, QC—Palais Montcalm (Raoul-Jobin Hall)

October 9—Ottawa, ON—National Arts Centre

October 10—Burlington, VT—The Flynn

October 12—Ithaca, NY—State Theatre

October 15—Evanston, IL—Cahn Auditorium

October 16—Evanston, IL—Cahn Auditorium

October 17—St. Louis, MO—The Pageant

October 19—Morgantown, WV—Metropolitan Theatre

October 20—Athens, OH—Ohio Univ. Templeton-

Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium

October 22—Hopewell, VA—The Beacon Theatre

October 23—Vienna, VA—The Barns at Wolf Trap

October 25—Vienna, VA—The Barns at Wolf Trap

October 26—Vienna, VA—The Barns at Wolf Trap

March 29—Easton, MD—Avalon Theatre

March 30—Easton, MD—Avalon Theatre

April 1—Charlotte, NC—Knight Theater

April 2—Raleigh, NC—Meymandi Concert Hall

April 4—Nashville, TN—CMA Theater

April 5—Nashville, TN—CMA Theater

April 6—Sandy Springs, GA—Byers Theatre at Sandy Springs PAC

April 8—Birmingham, AL—BJCC Concert Hall

April 11—Houston, TX—The Heights Theater

April 12—Dallas, TX—Longhorn Ballroom

April 13—Lubbock, TX—Cactus Theater

April 15—Santa Fe, NM—Lensic PAC

April 16—Phoenix, AZ—Celebrity Theatre

April 22—San Francisco, CA—Bimbo’s 365

April 23—San Francisco, CA—Bimbo’s 365