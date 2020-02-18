Eric Clapton and Friends Honor Ginger Baker: Videos and Set List

Eric Clapton fronted a guest-laden concert in memory of his former Cream and Blind Faith bandmate Ginger Baker, who died at age 80 in October.

Billed as Eric Clapton and Friends - A Tribute to Ginger Baker, the show featured Roger Waters, Ronnie Wood, Kenney Jones, Nile Rodgers and Steve Winwood, plus Baker’s son Kofi.

You can watch videos and see the full set list below from the concert that took place last night at the Eventim Apollo Hammersmith in London.

Waters took part in the evening's opening tracks of a trio of Cream favorites -- “Sunshine of Your Love,” “Strange Brew” and “White Room” -- with Wood and Jones joining in for the third song. Rodgers performed on “Tales of Brave Ulysses,” “Presence of the Lord” and “Well All Right.” Winwood participated in “Had to Cry Today” and “Do What You Like,” while Kofi Baker took his late father’s part in the Cream instrumental and drum showcase “Toad.”

The show ended with an ensemble performance of “Crossroads.”

Eric Clapton and Friends – A Tribute to Ginger Baker, Eventim Apollo Hammersmith, London, 2/17/20

1. “Sunshine of Your Love”

2. “Strange Brew”

3. “White Room”

4. “I Feel Free”

5. “Tales of Brave Ulysses”

6. “Sweet Wine”

7. “Blue Condition”

8. “Badge”

9. “Pressed Rat and Wart Hog”

10. “Had to Cry Today”

11. “Presence of the Lord”

12. “Can’t Find My Way Home”

13. “Well All Right”

14. “Do What You Like” / “Toad”

Encore

15. “Crossroads”