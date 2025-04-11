Foreigner’s Upcoming Song Will Feature Lou Gramm on Vocals

Foreigner's upcoming reissue of 1981’s 4 will include a newly completed track with original singer Lou Gramm on vocals.

Foreigner bassist Jeff Pilson offered up details during a recent appearance on Chile's Radio Futuro (as transcribed by Blabbermouth).

"To Foreigner fans, they kind of consider it the pinnacle. It was just an incredible masterpiece of a record,” Pilson noted when describing 4’s legacy. “I mean, it's a record where every song is great and most Foreigner fans relate to everything on there. So it's a very important record for Foreigner fans.”

READ MORE: When Foreigner Reached Perfection on '4'

“We found an unfinished song in all the files,” the bassist continued. “The song had one verse in it, and Lou had sung one verse and he sang the chorus. And it was great, but it was only one verse. He was mumbling the second verse. So we called Lou. We said, 'What do you think about finishing and singing the song?' So he said, 'Absolutely.' He wrote and finished two verses and sang them. He added cowbell. And we have now a new, old Foreigner song that will be on the Foreigner 4 release coming out in September. The song is called 'Fool If You Love Him', and it came out great."

Lou Gramm's Reconciliation With Foreigner

Up until recently, the idea of Gramm working on material with his former band would have seemed far-fetched. After all, the singer was estranged from Foreigner for the better part of 40 years, making only occasional appearances with the group, while regularly expressing his disappointment regarding his frayed relationship with guitarist Mick Jones in interviews. But after Foreigner was announced as part of the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class, Gramm helped finish the long-abandoned '90s track "Turning Back the Time." Then at the induction, during which Gramm performed alongside current Foreigner members, things suddenly felt copasetic between the singer and his former group.

READ MORE: Lou Gramm Details How HOF Induction Helped End Foreigner Grudge

"Something happened at the Rock Hall where something happened and we all kind of came together," Pilson noted. "There was almost like a meeting of the minds and we all kind of realized Foreigner is bigger than all of us. It's a power bigger than all of us. It's the music that we've all tapped into, we're all a small part of it, but we're all part of this greater whole.”

Gramm has joined Foreigner onstage a handful of times since the induction and will officially reunite with the group for a brief tour in Latin America.

"We're very excited to have Lou with us,” Pilson admitted. “The fact that he's decided to appear as a special guest with us is just an incredible thing. He's been very, very supportive."