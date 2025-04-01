Lou Gramm Details How HOF Induction Helped End Foreigner Grudge

Lou Gramm has revealed how Foreigner’s 2024 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame helped him drop his long standing animosity towards his former band.

In a conversation with Billboard, Gramm described the Hall of Fame event as ”life-changing,” before elaborating on how it impacted his perspective.

“Ever since (the induction) it felt like, personally, I had to find a way to let go of some of the things I’ve been holding onto for years — and, like the song says, let it be,” the singer explained. “It’s a hackneyed sentiment, but it’s true — life’s too short… And a lot of the things that are blown up and made big deals about are easy enough to get over and humble yourself and reach out a little bit, ’cause what you’ve been mad about for the past 20 years is not a monumental thing.”

Gramm’s issues with Foreigner have largely stemmed from his disputes with band founder Mick Jones. The two enjoyed a fruitful creative relationship during their time together, yet also clashed over songwriting credits and direction for the band. Gramm left Foreigner for good in 2003, though he has sporadically made guest appearances with the group.

READ MORE: Lou Gramm Was 'Crushed' by Credit Split on Foreigner Hit

Jones, whose health has declined due to Parkinson’s disease, was unable to attend the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.

“I hope he was watching the show,” Gramm acknowledged. “It was a great experience and…a real honor for what all of us, and especially Mick, have accomplished. Our creative partnership was really excellent. I think we were all very proud.”

Lou Gramm Is ‘Good Now’ With Kelly Hansen

Following Gramm’s 2003 departure, Foreigner added singer Kelly Hansen, who has served as frontman for more than 20 years now. Though Gramm has long held a level of resentment towards his replacement, both men performed during the induction ceremony. Once again, the event seems to have quelled bad blood.

“We didn’t have a very good relationship before,” Gramm admitted regarding Hansen. “But it’s good now.”

“I’m glad he feels that way,” Hansen noted to Billboard in a separate interview. “Hopefully we’re gonna be having a lot of the original guys come on stage here and coming out for our 50th anniversary, which is next year. That’s kind of full circle. We like that energy, and I think everyone understands how fortunate we all are to have been part of this legacy and enjoy the commonality of this legacy.”

READ MORE: Top 10 Foreigner Songs

Gramm recently made a surprise appearance with Foreigner during their March 15 performance in Clearwater, Florida. Shortly afterward, the band announced that the singer would join them for an eight-date run through Mexico and South America beginning April 28 (Hansen will not take part due to “residency issues”). Gramm expressed hope that his work with Foreigner will continue once these shows are done.

“I don’t think there’s any contrivance or people questioning the reason why I would be up there with that band,” the singer noted. “[The modern lineup of Foreigner] is something Mick wanted to do after we parted company, and he did a great job and they’ve done a great job over the last two decades of keeping the name up there and flying the flag. They deserve a lot of credit.”