Foreigner Announce Expanded 2021 Summer Tour Dates
Foreigner has announced expanded dates for their 2021 trek.
“After a year in lockdown and postponed shows, Foreigner is set to return this summer!” proclaimed a message on the band’s website. In addition to their previously rescheduled dates, the group revealed an additional 13 stops added to their the Greatest Hits of Foreigner tour.
In May, the band is scheduled to perform two concerts at Frontyard Festival, a specially designed socially distanced venue in Orlando. After that, they’ll play two acoustic shows in Clearwater, Fla. before heading overseas for stops throughout Europe.
Things really kick into high gear once Foreigner returns stateside. The group has 33 performances scheduled between June and November.
Foreigner had planned to spend 2020 on the road alongside Kansas and Europe on the Juke Box Heroes tour. Those plans - like those of most artists - were wrecked due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We will get through this together and can’t wait to see you all again as soon as safely possible,” Mick Jones announced at the time of the 2020 tour’s cancellation. Now, it appears the band is ready to return to the stage.
Tickets for the Greatest Hits of Foreigner tour are on sale now. A full list of dates can be found below.
Foreigner 2021 Tour Dates
June 24 - Ottumwa, Iowa @ Bridge View Center
June 25 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Washington Pavillion
June 26 - Bismarck, N.D. @ Bismarck Events Center
June 29 - Casper, Wyo. @ Casper Events Center
June 30 - Billings, Mont. @ Metrapark Arena
July 2 - Welch, Minn. @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino
July 28 - Prescott Valley, Ariz. @ Findlay Toyota Center
July 30 - West Valley City, Utah @ Maverik Center
July 31 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Los Colonias Park Amphitheater
Aug. 1 - Rio Rancho, N.M. @ Rio Rancho Events Center
Aug. 4 - Lubbock, Texas @ The Buddy Holly Hall
Aug. 5 - Enid, Okla. @ Stride Bank Center
Aug. 7 - Park City, Kan. @ Hartman Arena
Aug.11 - Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ McGrath Amphitheatre
Aug. 13 - Arcadia, Wis. @ Ashley For the Arts
Aug. 15 - Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center
Aug. 20 - Doswell, Va. @ Meadow Event Park
Aug. 21 - Selbyville, Del. @ The Freeman Stage at Bayside
Aug. 26 - Webster, Mass. @ Indian Ranch Amphitheater
Aug. 27 - Cohasset, Mass. @ South Shore Music Circus
Aug. 28 - Hyannis, Mass. @ Cape Cod Melody Tent
Sept. 9 - Grand Forks, N.D. @ Aleurs Center
Sept. 10 - Rapid City, S.D. @ Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
Sept. 11 - Butte, Mont. @ Butte Civic Center
Sept. 14 - Everett, Wash. @ Angel of the Winds Arena
Sept. 15 - Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center
Sept. 16 - Airway Heights, Wash. @ Becu Live at Northern Quest
Sept. 22 - Kennewick, Wash. @ Toyota Center
Sept. 26 - Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra Resort
Nov. 6 - Southhaven, Miss. @ Landers Center
Nov. 9 - Augusta, Ga. @ Bell Auditorium
Nov. 13 - Tupelo, Miss. @ Bancorpsouth Arena
Nov. 14 - Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater