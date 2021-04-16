Foreigner Announce Expanded 2021 Summer Tour Dates

Foreigner has announced expanded dates for their 2021 trek.

“After a year in lockdown and postponed shows, Foreigner is set to return this summer!” proclaimed a message on the band’s website. In addition to their previously rescheduled dates, the group revealed an additional 13 stops added to their the Greatest Hits of Foreigner tour.

In May, the band is scheduled to perform two concerts at Frontyard Festival, a specially designed socially distanced venue in Orlando. After that, they’ll play two acoustic shows in Clearwater, Fla. before heading overseas for stops throughout Europe.

Things really kick into high gear once Foreigner returns stateside. The group has 33 performances scheduled between June and November.

Foreigner had planned to spend 2020 on the road alongside Kansas and Europe on the Juke Box Heroes tour. Those plans - like those of most artists - were wrecked due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will get through this together and can’t wait to see you all again as soon as safely possible,” Mick Jones announced at the time of the 2020 tour’s cancellation. Now, it appears the band is ready to return to the stage.

Tickets for the Greatest Hits of Foreigner tour are on sale now. A full list of dates can be found below.

Foreigner 2021 Tour Dates

June 24 - Ottumwa, Iowa @ Bridge View Center

June 25 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Washington Pavillion

June 26 - Bismarck, N.D. @ Bismarck Events Center

June 29 - Casper, Wyo. @ Casper Events Center

June 30 - Billings, Mont. @ Metrapark Arena

July 2 - Welch, Minn. @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino

July 28 - Prescott Valley, Ariz. @ Findlay Toyota Center

July 30 - West Valley City, Utah @ Maverik Center

July 31 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Los Colonias Park Amphitheater

Aug. 1 - Rio Rancho, N.M. @ Rio Rancho Events Center

Aug. 4 - Lubbock, Texas @ The Buddy Holly Hall

Aug. 5 - Enid, Okla. @ Stride Bank Center

Aug. 7 - Park City, Kan. @ Hartman Arena

Aug.11 - Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ McGrath Amphitheatre

Aug. 13 - Arcadia, Wis. @ Ashley For the Arts

Aug. 15 - Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center

Aug. 20 - Doswell, Va. @ Meadow Event Park

Aug. 21 - Selbyville, Del. @ The Freeman Stage at Bayside

Aug. 26 - Webster, Mass. @ Indian Ranch Amphitheater

Aug. 27 - Cohasset, Mass. @ South Shore Music Circus

Aug. 28 - Hyannis, Mass. @ Cape Cod Melody Tent

Sept. 9 - Grand Forks, N.D. @ Aleurs Center

Sept. 10 - Rapid City, S.D. @ Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

Sept. 11 - Butte, Mont. @ Butte Civic Center

Sept. 14 - Everett, Wash. @ Angel of the Winds Arena

Sept. 15 - Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center

Sept. 16 - Airway Heights, Wash. @ Becu Live at Northern Quest

Sept. 22 - Kennewick, Wash. @ Toyota Center

Sept. 26 - Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra Resort

Nov. 6 - Southhaven, Miss. @ Landers Center

Nov. 9 - Augusta, Ga. @ Bell Auditorium

Nov. 13 - Tupelo, Miss. @ Bancorpsouth Arena

Nov. 14 - Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater

