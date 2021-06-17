Foreigner Adds Tour Dates, Doubling Number of 2021 Concerts
Foreigner has announced a slew of new concert dates, more than doubling their number of scheduled performances in 2021.
Like many acts, the band had been tentative about a return to the stage in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Foreigner initially played several socially distanced shows, then announced a U.S. summer tour in April. Now, the group has tacked on a bevy of performances stretching into the fall, before Foreigner heads overseas for even more shows in 2022.
"We are full-on back on the road," frontman Kelly Hansen proclaimed to Billboard. "There's been so many conversations over the last year with promoters and with our agents and with management, trying to figure out what's the safe thing to do, when can we do this, how can we do that? We're finally able to say we're getting out there, we're getting on the road. That's a great thing." The rocker added that the group’s extended dates will take them "to all kinds of great places we don't always get to go to."
Even as his band embraces its return to touring, Hansen admitted they will remain cautious. "We want to make sure we do the most safe and protective things we can to make sure all these shows go off and happen the way they should," he explained, adding that Foreigner will use a “backstage bubble” to keep the band and crew members safe. Traditional fan meet-and-greets will also be changed.
"Depending on the venue, they're either not happening, or modified," he noted. "We can't make it the handshaking, one-on-one meet and greet like we've been doing -- at least not for now. There is an experience still to be had, we just have to modify. We're putting a lot of thought into it to make sure it's a presentation we're proud of."
Foreigner’s tour kicks off June 24 in Ottumwa, Iowa before winding its way all over the country. A handful of shows in the fall - Sept. 29 in Saratoga, Calif., Oct. 1 in Los Angeles, Oct. 2 in Santa Barbara, Calif., Oct. 11 in Detroit, Oct. 12 in Youngstown, Ohio and Oct. 13 in Grand Rapids, Mich. - will feature the band performing with a full orchestra.
See Foreigner’s U.S. tour itinerary below. Further details, including ticketing info, can be found on the band’s website.
Foreigner 2021 Tour Dates
June 24 - Ottumwa, Iowa @ Bridge View Center
June 25 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Washington Pavillion
June 26 - Bismarck, N.D. @ Bismarck Events Center
June 29 - Casper, Wyo. @ Casper Events Center
June 30 - Billings, Mont. @ Metrapark Arena
July 2 - Welch, Minn. @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino
July 4 - Fort Bragg, N.C. @ Pope Army Airfield
July 27 - Fresno, Calif. @ Saroyan Theatre
July 28 - Prescott Valley, Ariz. @ Findlay Toyota Center
July 30 - West Valley City, Utah @ Maverik Center
July 31 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Los Colonias Park Amphitheater
Aug. 1 - Rio Rancho, N.M. @ Rio Rancho Events Center
Aug. 4 - Lubbock, Texas @ The Buddy Holly Hall
Aug. 5 - Enid, Okla. @ Stride Bank Center
Aug. 7 - Park City, Kan. @ Hartman Arena
Aug. 8 - North Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena
Aug. 10 West Allis, Wisc. @ Wisconsin State Fair
Aug.11 - Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ McGrath Amphitheatre
Aug. 13 - Arcadia, Wis. @ Ashley For the Arts
Aug. 14 - Interlochen, Mich. @ Kresge Auditorium
Aug. 15 - Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center
Aug. 17 - Kettering, Ohio @ Fraze Pavilion
Aug. 18 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium
Aug. 20 - Doswell, Va. @ Meadow Event Park
Aug. 21 - Selbyville, Del. @ The Freeman Stage at Bayside
Aug. 23 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ New York State Fair
Aug. 25 - Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre
Aug. 26 - Webster, Mass. @ Indian Ranch
Aug. 27 - Cohasset, Mass. @ South Shore Music Circus
Aug. 28 - Hyannis, Mass. @ Cape Cod Melody Tent
Sept. 9 - Grand Forks, N.D. @ Aleurs Center
Sept. 10 - Rapid City, S.D. @ Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
Sept. 11 - Butte, Mont. @ Butte Civic Center
Sept. 14 - Everett, Wash. @ Angel of the Winds Arena
Sept. 15 - Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center
Sept. 16 - Airway Heights, Wash. @ Becu Live at Northern Quest
Sept. 18 - Fort Hall, Idaho @ Fort Hall Casino
Sept. 21 - Bend, Ore. @ Les Schwab Amphitheater
Sept. 22 - Kennewick, Wash. @ Toyota Center
Sept. 26 - Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra Resort
Sept. 29 - Saratoga, Calif @ Mountain Winery (orchestral)
Oct. 1 - Los Angeles @ Greek Theatre (orchestral)
Oct. 2 - Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Santa Barbara Bowl (orchestral)
Oct. 11 - Detroit @ Fox Theatre (orchestral)
Oct. 12 - Youngstown, Ohio @ Foundation Amphitheater (orchestral)
Oct. 13 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena (orchestral)
Oct. 15 - Johnson City, Tenn. @ Freedom Hall Civic Center
Oct. 17 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Civic Auditorium
Oct. 18 - Columbus, Ohio @ Palace Theatre
Oct. 19 - Charleston, W.V. @ Municipal Auditorium
Oct. 21 - Reading, Penn. @ Santander Performing Arts Center
Oct. 22 - Wilkes Barre, Penn. @ F.M. Kirby Center
Oct. 23 - Baltimore, Md. @ MECU Pavilion
Oct. 25 - Providence, RI.. @ Performing Arts Center
Oct. 27 - Port Chester, N.Y. @ Capitol Theatre
Oct. 28 - Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Oct. 29 - New Brunswick, N.J. @ State Theatre
Oct. 30 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Nov. 4 - Corbin, Ky. @ Corbin Arena
Nov. 5 - Springfield, Ill. @ UIS Sangamon Auditorium
Nov. 6 - Southaven, Miss. @ Landers Center
Nov. 8 - Savannah, Ga. @ John Mercer Theatre
Nov. 9 - Augusta, Ga. @ Bell Auditorium
Nov. 10 - Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Nov. 12 - Macon, Ga. @ Macon City Auditorium
Nov. 13 - Tupelo, Miss. @ Bancorp South Arena
Nov. 14 - Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater
Nov. 16 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
Nov. 17 - Birmingham, Ala. @ BJCC Concert Hall
Nov. 19 - Biloxi, Miss. @ IP Casino Resort & Spa
Nov. 20 - Pensacola, Fla. @ Saenger Theater
