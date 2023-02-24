Foo Fighters Pinball Machine Is on the Way

A Foo Fighters-themed pinball machine is on the way from Stern Pinball.

In a newly released animated teaser video, Foo Fighters are housed in a Ghostbusters-like fire station. An alarm goes off signaling an alien invasion and the group immediately jumps into a red van. Cartoon versions of every member can be seen in the vehicle, including Dave Grohl, guitarists Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear, bassist Nate Mendel, keyboardist Rami Jaffee and late drummer Taylor Hawkins. The entire clip is backed by Foo Fighters’ 2002 hit “All My Life.”

This is just the latest in a long line of rock-related games from Stern Pinball. The manufacturer has released pinball machines for Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden, Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith, Metallica, AC/DC and the Rolling Stones in the past. Their 2022 Rush pinball game recently took home five trophies at the annual Pinball Awards. A release date for the Foo Fighters pinball machine has not yet been revealed.

You can watch the teaser video for the Foos game below.

A message on the Stern website notes that only "a very limited number of Foo Fighters Limited Edition pinball machines available to purchase on the Stern Store." The site also displays a countdown clock, set to expire on Feb. 28.

The announcement of the game is just the latest addition to what is already shaping up to be a busy year for the band. Foo Fighters will headline many festivals in 2023, including Boston Calling, Sonic Temple, Bonnaroo and Sea.Hear.Now. Meanwhile, Grohl recently became the spokesman for Crown Royal, appearing in a series of Super Bowl commercials for the Canadian whiskey brand.