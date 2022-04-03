Foo Fighters, Joni Mitchell, Stewart Copeland Win Grammys

An array of classic rockers were among the early winners at the 64th annual Grammy Awards during a pre-telecast ceremony – dubbed the “Premiere Ceremony” – which took place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Foo Fighters won the biggest rock awards, beating out the likes of AC/DC and Wolfgang Van Halen in the process. The Dave Grohl-fronted group took home Best Rock Album for Medicine at Midnight, Best Rock Song for “Waiting on a War” and Best Rock Performance for "Making a Fire." The band was not in attendance to accept. Foo Fighters had originally been scheduled to perform during the televised portion of the Grammys, but pulled out following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Joni Mitchell took home the honors for Best Historical Album for Joni Mitchell Archives – Vol.1: The Early Years (1963-1967). The legendary singer-songwriter – who was also honored as the MusiCares Person of the Year – was in attendance to accept her award, and received a standing ovation as she took the stage.

George Harrison’s 50th Anniversary re-release of All Things Must Pass won the Grammy for Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package. Olivia Harrison, the rocker’s widow who was instrumental in the project, was on hand to accept.

“58 Years ago George Harrison got his first Grammy when the Beatles won Best New Artist,” Olivia explained during her speech, before noting that All Things Must Pass continues to resonate with listeners. “It’s here for you. This music is here for you. It’s full of hope and compassion and healing and rock and roll.”

Elsewhere in the Premiere Ceremony, Police drummer Stewart Copeland won the fifth Grammy of his career, taking home Best New Age Album for Divine Tides, his collaborative effort with Indian composer Ricky Kej. Trent Reznor also added to his trophy room, taking home the award for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media alongside Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste for their work on the film Soul. The category provided a rare tie this year, with composer Carlos Rafael Rivera also taking home honors in the same category for his score to The Queen’s Gambit.

Other Grammy winners included Dream Theater, who won Best Metal Performance for "The Alien," and St. Vincent, who took home Best Alternative Album for Daddy's Home.