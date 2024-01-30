Joni Mitchell Announces Hollywood Bowl Concert

Joni Mitchell has announced she will perform a concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Oct. 19.

Billed as Joni Mitchell and the Joni Jam, the show is only Mitchell's second headlining performance in two decades.

Tickets will be available beginning with a presale on Jan. 31, followed by a regular sale on Feb. 2.

Joni Mitchell's Triumphant Comeback

After suffering a brain aneurysm in 2015 that forced her to re-learn to walk, talk and sing, Mitchell has slowly but surely made her way back to the stage. At the Newport Folk Festival in 2022, she made a surprise appearance and performed a handful of songs that ended up being recorded for the live album Joni Mitchell at Newport.

In June of 2023, Mitchell performed at the Gorge Amphitheater in Quincy, Washington, marking her first headlining, ticketed concert since 2002. She was joined then by various fellow musicians, including Brandi Carlile, Annie Lennox, Sarah McLachlan and more.

"[I've] watched one of the most miraculous things I've seen in my life," Carlile said at the Gorge, "and now you get to see it."

So far, Carlile is the only confirmed guest who will appear at the Hollywood Bowl concert in October.

On Feb. 4, Mitchell will perform for the first time ever at the Grammys, where she's been nominated for Best Folk Album with Joni Mitchell at Newport.