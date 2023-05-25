Foo Fighters kicked off their summer tour on Wednesday night with a performance at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire.

It was their first concert with new drummer Josh Freese behind the kit. The veteran rocker was revealed during a live stream event on Sunday (May 21), taking over from Taylor Hawkins, who died in 2022. Freese was among those who performed during a pair of Hawkins tribute shows – the second of those, in L.A. on Sept. 27 last year, marked the Foos’ most recent performance prior to Wednesday night’s gig.

The band stormed out of the gate with new material, delivering the live debut of their latest single “Rescued.” The tune, which already sits at No. 1 on Billboard’s Rock and Alternative charts, was the first song unveiled from upcoming 11th studio album, But Here We Are.

Four more new tracks appeared in the set – ”Under You,” “But Here We Are” and ”Nothing At All” – along with the first performance of “Cold Day in the Sun” in over five years, and Grohl’s daughter Violet contributing vocals to ”Shame Shame.” A selection of the band’s hits were also present, including “Walk” and “Learn to Fly.” The emotional ”Times Like These,” the first track the Foos played at Hawkins’ tribute show, was notably absent.

After the show, the band released a short clip of the moment leading up to the performance starting, adding the message: ”Thank you so much for coming. We’ve missed you.”

Watch Foo Fighters Perform ‘Rescued’

Watch Foo Fighters Perform ‘Learn to Fly’

Watch Foo Fighters Perform ‘My Hero’

Watch Foo Fighters Perform ‘Everlong’

Foo Fighters, Gilford, New Hampshire 5/25/23 Set List

1. “Rescued“

2. “Walk”

3. “No Son of Mine”

4. “Learn to Fly”

5. “Under You”

6. “The Pretender”

7. “But Here We Are”

8. “Breakout”

9. “The Sky Is a Neighborhood”

10. “My Hero”

11. “This Is a Call”

12. “All My Life”

13. “Nothing at All”

14. “Shame Shame”

15. “These Days”

16. “Cold Day in the Sun”

17. “Monkey Wrench”

18. “Best of You”

19. “Aurora”

20. “Everlong”