Hear Foo Fighters’ Cover of Chuck Berry’s ‘Run Rudolph Run’

The Foo Fighters have put their own stamp on Chuck Berry's 1958 Christmas song, "Run Rudolph Run."

Dave Grohl and company recorded the song, embedded below, as part of Amazon Music Holiday Plays, a concert from the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles that debuted at Prime Video earlier tonight. It's the second time Grohl has taken a stab at Berry's holiday classic. In 2008, he and ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons backed up Motorhead frontman Lemmy on it for the We Wish You a Metal Xmas and a Headbanging New Year compilation.

The cover of "Run Rudolph Run" comes as Grohl has been celebrating Hanukkah with producer Greg Kurstin. The two have been releasing a different song by a Jewish artist every night over the course of the eight-day holiday. They've put out videos of covers of the Beastie Boys' "Sabotage," Mountain's "Mississippi Queen" and Bob Dylan's "Rainy Day Women #12 & 35," as well as songs by Drake, Elastica and Peaches.

Foo Fighters are prepping the Feb. 5, 2021 release of their 10th album, Medicine at Midnight. So far, they've previewed it with one track, "Shame Shame." Guitarist Chris Shifflet said that it "kind of stands out on the record. It’s definitely a little different than anything we’ve ever done before and it’s a little bit different than anything else on the record, although the record has a lot of songs that are, you know, groove-based like this one is. Dave’s a drummer so he’s always coming up with rhythmic twists and riffs based on rhythms that he hears in his head.”