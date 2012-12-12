Fleetwood Mac Announce Expanded + Deluxe ‘Rumours’ Reissue

2012 makes 35 years since Fleetwood Mac released 'Rumours,' and the band plans to celebrate by re-releasing the album as part of box sets that comes loaded with unreleased live tracks and session recordings. Both expanded and deluxe editions of 'Rumours' go on sale Jan. 29.

For $24.98 fans get a three-disc expanded edition that includes the original album (plus the b-side 'Silver Springs'), a live album from their 1977 world tour and a 16-song disc of outtakes from the recording sessions. The deluxe edition includes all of that plus even more studio outtakes, a making-of-the-album documentary called 'The Rosebud Film' and the album on vinyl. The larger package costs $99.98.

Not included is the three new songs Fleetwood Mac say they've recorded. As previously reported, the group plans to get those to fans sometime before their 34-city U.S. tour begins in April. Tickets for those shows went on sale Dec. 14.

2013 (which is technically the 36th anniversary of 'Rumours,' but what are you some sort of mathamagician?) is a big year for the classic album. In January 'Rumours Revisted' will be distributed to subscribers of British rock magazine Mojo. The project features indie bands tackling songs from 'Rumours.'