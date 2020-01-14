Queen and Alice Cooper to Play Fire Fight Australia Concert

Queen and Alice Cooper are among the artists who will perform at a concert in aid of fire relief in Australia.

Titled Fire Fight Australia, the show takes place at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Feb. 16, and it’s already sold out. Other performers include Olivia Newton-John, K.D. Lang, John Farnham, Tina Arena and Pete Murray.

“With so many lives lost, countless homes destroyed, an estimated 1 billion animals killed and around 11 million hectares of Australia’s pristine bushland razed, TEG Dainty and TEG Live are proud and humbled to present a spectacular lineup of artists to perform at Fire Fight Australia,” organizers said on the event website. “Fire Fight Australia will see ANZ Stadium play host to international and local music icons as they unite to share one stage for Australia during its time of need."

Queen + Adam Lambert's set follows a sold-out concert at ANZ Stadium the night before. Organizers also noted that Lang will sing Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah."

Promoters said that “all concert ticket profits and all contributions through Ticketek will go toward these key organisations providing vital rescue, relief and recovery, and rehabilitation: rural and regional fire services, Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery and RSPCA Bushfire Appeal.” They also asked those who were unable to attend the show to consider donating directly to the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery campaign.