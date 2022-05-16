Eric Clapton Postpones Shows After Testing Positive for COVID

Eric Clapton has postponed some of his European concerts after testing positive for COVID.

“Eric Clapton is unfortunately suffering from Covid having tested positive shortly after the second concert at the Royal Albert Hall,” a message posted to the guitar great’s Facebook page explained, alluding to Clapton’s recent performances in London. “He has been told by his medical advisors that if he were to resume traveling and performing too soon, it could substantially delay his full recovery. Eric is also anxious to avoid passing on any infection to any of his band, crew, promoters, their staff and of course the fans.”

The message went on to explain that performances scheduled for May 17 in Zurich, Switzerland and May 18 in Milan, Italy had been postponed, with the rocker hoping to return to the stage May 20 in Bologna, Italy.

“It is very frustrating that having avoided Covid throughout lockdown and throughout the period when travel restrictions have been in place Eric should have succumbed to Covid at this point in time, but we very much hope he will be sufficiently recovered by the end of the week to be able to perform the remainder of the planned performances,” the statement noted, adding that Clapton would reschedule the affected concerts “once suitable dates can be identified.”

Clapton only made it two performances into his 2022 European tour -- the aforementioned London dates -- before testing positive for COVID.

The guitarist has been vocal about his opposition to vaccine mandates and lockdown laws throughout the pandemic. In February of 2021, Clapton received the AstraZenaca vaccine and claimed to suffer “severe reactions'' almost immediately. “My hands and feet were either frozen, numb or burning, and pretty much useless for two weeks,” the rocker later detailed. “I feared I would never play again.”

That experience led Clapton to throw his celebrity behind anti-lockdown and anti-vax efforts, a stance that cost him more than a couple of friends.

Clapton recently announced a string of U.S. tour dates, scheduled for September.