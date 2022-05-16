Eric Clapton Announces U.S. Shows With Jimmie Vaughan

Eric Clapton has announced a brief run of U.S concert dates for later this year with Jimmie Vaughan.

The guitarists will start in Columbus, Ohio, on Sept. 8, then head to Detroit, Chicago and Pittsburgh, before wrapping up things with a pair of shows at New York's Madison Square Garden on Sept. 18 and 19.

The list of concert dates can be seen below.

Clapton's band will include Doyle Bramhall II, Paul Carrack, Nathan East, Sonny Emory and Chris Stainton, with Sharon White and Katie Kissoon on backing vocals.

These shows will be Clapton's first performances in the States since fall 2021 when he played a series of dates across the South. Before launching that tour, Clapton, a noted vaccine skeptic, stated he wouldn't perform at venues that required proof of vaccination. (This promise was ultimately not fulfilled.)

Clapton has also spoken openly about his disapproval of the U.K.'s lockdown restrictions, including vaccination requirements, and has collaborated several times with fellow vocal anti-lockdown advocate Van Morrison. They've recorded several recent songs together.

Clapton is currently on tour in the U.K. and Europe. Tickets for the upcoming run of U.S. dates will go on sale on May 20 at Clapton's website.

Eric Clapton U.S. Tour 2022

Sept. 8 - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

Sept. 10 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 12 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

Sept. 13 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

Sept. 16 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Sept. 18 - New York, NY @ MSG

Sept. 19 - New York, NY @ MSG