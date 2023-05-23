Eric Clapton Leads Jeff Beck Tribute Concerts in London

Eric Clapton and a host of rock royalty played the first of two tribute concerts to Jeff Beck at London's Royal Albert Hall Monday night.

Clapton was joined in honoring the late guitarist by former Jeff Beck Group singer Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood, Billy Gibbons, former Allman Brothers Band member Derek Trucks, Gary Clark Jr., Kirk Hammett, Imelda May and Johnny Depp, among others.

Throughout the evening, Beck's catalog was on full display, ranging from early Yardbirds songs like "Shapes of Things" (featuring Clapton singing lead), "Heart Full of Soul" and "Beck's Bolero" to later solo songs like "Freeway Jam" and "Going Down." Many artists performed songs they had performed with Beck, like Gibbons, who played ZZ Top's "Rough Boy" and Stewart, who began his mini-set with "Infatuation."

"I never thought I'd be here playing a concert and it's a tribute to my dear old pal, Jeff Beck," Stewart said from the stage, warning the crowd that his band had about only an hour of rehearsal. "But we're here and we're gonna do him proud."

You can see footage from the show below.

Watch Rod Stewart Perform 'Infatuation'

Watch Eric Clapton and Ronnie Wood Perform 'Beck's Bolero'

Beck died in January at the age of 78 after contracting bacterial meningitis. An outpouring of condolences from fellow artists subsequently appeared online. "I feel like one of my band of brothers has left this world, and I'm going to dearly miss him," Wood tweeted following the news.

Clapton also recently released a cover of "Moon River," which he recorded with Beck not long before his death. The song first appeared in 1961's Breakfast at Tiffany’s, sung by Audrey Hepburn. The guitarists' version will be released on vinyl as a double A-side with "How Could We Know" on July 14.

A second Beck tribute concert at the Royal Albert Hall is scheduled to take place Tuesday.

Watch Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood, Eric Clapton and Gary Clark Jr. Perform 'People Get Ready'

Watch the Jeff Beck Tribute Concert Finale 'Going Down'