Elton John Helps Set U.K. Christmas Singles Record with Ladbaby

Elton John helped set a new British chart record after charity act Ladbaby became the first-ever act to achieve four Christmas No. 1 hits in a row.

John and Ed Sheeran collaborated on the husband-and-wife team’s “Sausage Rolls for Everyone,” (video below) which left the star duo’s own seasonal single, “Merry Christmas,” in second position. Wham!’s “Last Christmas” was at No. 3, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” made No. 4 and Kunt and the Gang’s political protest song “Boris Johnson is STILL a Fucking C––t” reached No.5.

Even though the era of multi-million single sales is over – Ladbaby sold 136,000 copies to land the top spot – the race for Christmas No. 1 remains a staple of British culture. Only the Beatles and the Spice Girls have achieved four holiday hits, but neither did so consecutively.

“Merry Christmas Everyone!” John said in a social media post, along with a photo of himself with a No. 1 award. “Congratulations to LadBaby for bringing a bit of joy to everyone this time of year and raising money for the Trussell Trust. Thank you for having me be a part of it.” Ladbaby – YouTubers Mark and Roxanne Hoyle – said: “Thank you for helping us raise the profile, raise money and awareness for the Trussell Trust, the food banks in the UK and helping support the 14 million people in this country that are living below the poverty line. … It means so much to us, and thank you so much for all the support, positivity and love that has been given to us over the last few weeks… Over the last four years!”

In a video announcement (below) the couple said it was “amazing to be part of chart history,” noting they’d scored the U.K.’s 70th Christmas No. 1, adding of John and Sheeran’s involvement: “It’s blown us away.”

Their chart career began in 2018 with a spoof cover of Starship’s “We Built This City,” with the phrase “on rock ’n’ roll” replaced by “on sausage rolls.” The following year they adapted Joan Jett’s “I Love Rock ’n’ Roll” into “I Love Sausage Rolls” then in 2020 they reworked Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” into “Don’t Stop Me Eatin’.”

Watch Ladbaby Featuring Elton John and Ed Sheeran -

‘Sausage Rolls for Everyone’

Watch Ladbaby’s Chart Announcement