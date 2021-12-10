Elton John is looking to spread some Christmas cheer — and potentially help break a U.K. chart record — by appearing on a new sausage-themed holiday song by British YouTuber LadBaby.

The online duo announced this morning that “Sausage Rolls for Everyone,” featuring John and Ed Sheeran, is available for preorder on Apple Music and Amazon Music. Ladbaby is comprised of Mark Hoyle and his wife, Roxanne.

“Ed and Elton are pop royalty and they’ve both had huge success at Christmas,” the Hoyles said in a news release, “so we're honored and excited to be coming together to help families this Christmas ... with the power of sausage rolls.”

They say 100% of the profits from the festive track, which comes out next Friday, will go toward the Trussell Trust food bank charity.

Echoing the Hoyles' statement, John says “it’s time to bring back some Christmas magic – with the power of sausage rolls!” in a video teaser, which you can watch below.

LadBaby have scored a U.K. No. 1 on Christmas for the last three years in a row with a smorgasbord of sausage roll-themed parody songs: 2018’s “We Built This City … on Sausage Rolls,” 2019’s “I Love Sausage Rolls” and 2020’s “Don’t Stop Me Eatin’.”

They are currently tied for the most consecutive U.K. Christmas chart toppers with the Beatles (1963-65) and the Spice Girls (1996-98). If “Sausage Rolls for Everyone” reaches No. 1 again, LadBaby will make history.

Ironically, they face stiff competition from John and Sheeran themselves. LadBaby's guest stars released their own collaborative single, appropriately titled "Merry Christmas," last week. Other contenders include Adele’s “Easy on Me” and Mariah Carey’s perennial holiday staple “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”