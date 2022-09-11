Elton John’s Final US Show to be Streamed Live

Disney+ announced that Elton John’s final U.S. concert will be streamed live from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Nov. 20.

With his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour scheduled to end in Stockholm in July 2023, the broadcast will appear alongside a documentary titled Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances And the Years That Made His Legend – for which DIsney paid around $30 million.

Deadline reported that the film features "unseen concert footage … hand-written journals and present-day footage of him and his family,” adding, "[T]he film will capture Elton John’s final months on the road, culminating in his November performances at Dodger Stadium in his final North American shows Nov. 17, 19 and 20.”

John, 75, recently revealed his thoughts on his future. “[W]hen I finish in Stockholm I’ll go on a bit of a hiatus and figure out what I’m going to do next,” he said on a recent episode of the Hits Radio Breakfast Show. “It won’t be performing, but what it will be, who knows.”

He added: “There’s a documentary out next year; I have a musical coming out next year. I have a musical coming out this year at the Almeida Theatre called Tammy Faye which I’ve written with Jake Shears from the Scissor Sisters. I like to keep myself busy … [M]usic to me is the most incredibly healing and fabulous thing. My whole life has been informed with music, and it’s not going to stop now.”