Elton John Resumes Yellow Brick Road Tour: Set List and Photos

Elton John resumed his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour last night in New Orleans after a nearly two-year hiatus. You can see photos from the concert, as well as the show's set list, below.

The event marked John's first full-scale concert for a live audience since March 7, 2020. At the time, John was in Australia and the Yellow Brick Road Tour had been running since September 2018, but the legendary artist's final trek around the world was postponed due to the pandemic. He was also forced to postpone shows this past fall after suffering a hip injury that required surgery.

Last night's set list included many of John's classic hits, including "Bennie and the Jets" (which opened the show), "Tiny Dancer" and "Rocket Man," but it also featured John's most recent No. 1, "Cold Heart," from his 2021 album The Lockdown Sessions.

John will continue to tour North America until April — including two dates at New York City's Madison Square Garden — before heading to the U.K. and Europe for a string of shows. A list of John's tour dates can be found on his website.

Elton John, New Orleans, Jan. 19, 2022

1. "Bennie and the Jets"

2. "Philadelphia Freedom"

3. "Border Song"

4. "Tiny Dancer"

5. "Have Mercy on the Criminal"

6. "Rocket Man"

7. "Take Me to the Pilot"

8. "Someone Saved My Life Tonight"

9. "Levon"

10. "Candle in the Wind (solo)"

11. "Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding"

12. "Burn Down the Mission"

13. "Sad Songs (Say So Much)"

14. "Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me"

15. The Bitch Is Back

16. "I’m Still Standing

17. "Crocodile Rock"

18. "Saturday’s Alright for Fighting"

19. "Cold Heart" (solo)

20. "Your Song"

21. "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road"