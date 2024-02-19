Watch Eddie Vedder Sing Pearl Jam’s ‘Better Man’ With Post Malone

Eddie Vedder and Post Malone took the stage together on Saturday night, performing a cover of Pearl Jam's "Better Man" and Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down."

Both artists were appearing at the Reportin' for Duty benefit concert in Shelbyville, Tennessee, which took place at Humble Baron at the Nearest Green Whiskey Distillery. Other guests included Jelly Roll, the War and Treaty, Jake Wesley Rogers and Dan Spencer.

The event, launched in memory of the comedian Leslie Jordan, helped raise money for EB Research Partnership (EBRP), an organization co-founded by Vedder and his wife, Jill, which funds research into the treatment and cure of Epidermolysis Bullosa, a painful disease that affects the skin.

You can watch a fan-filmed clip of Vedder and Malone performing "Better Man" below.

Malone has covered Pearl Jam previously. In 2022, he sang "Better Man" while appearing on The Howard Stern Show. He explained at the time that he'd been introduced to the song via his brother, who served in the Marines. "He's just a beautiful man," Malone said then.

That same year, he also covered "Last Kiss," which was originally released by Wayne Cochran in 1961 but later recorded by Pearl Jam in the late '90s.

Pearl Jam's Upcoming Plans

Vedder will soon hit the road with Pearl Jam. The band is scheduled to release a new album, Dark Matter, on April 19, and will then launch a global tour in early May.