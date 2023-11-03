Eagles Add Second Shows to Four ‘Long Goodbye’ Tour Stops
The Eagles have added second concerts in four cities on their Long Goodbye tour.
Additional shows have been scheduled in Phoenix, Chicago, Austin, Texas and Toronto, Canada. Steely Dan is slated to open the shows.
A complete list of tour dates can be viewed below. More information about tickets can be found via the band's website.
Steely Dan Scheduled to Open Shows Following Medical Complications
At the beginning of the Eagles' tour, in September, Steely Dan served as the opening act. But a few weeks later, it was announced that frontman Donald Fagen was dealing with an undisclosed illness and would need to come off the road. Since then, several other artists have stepped in, including Sheryl Crow, Steve Miller, Tedeschi Trucks Band and, a touring member of the Eagles himself, Vince Gill.
Currently, Steely Dan is slated to return to the opening slot on Nov. 7 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Eagles, Long Goodbye Tour Dates
Nov. 4, 2023 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Nov. 7, 2023 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
Nov. 9, 2023 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
Nov. 14, 2023 - Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
Nov. 17, 2023 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
Nov. 18, 2023, - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
Jan. 5, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
Jan. 6, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
Jan. 12, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
Jan. 13, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
Jan. 19, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
Jan. 20, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
Feb. 2, 2024 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Feb. 3, 2024 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Feb. 16, 2024 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
March 1, 2024 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
March 2, 2024 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
March 8, 2024 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
March 9, 2024 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
March 13, 2024 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
March 14, 2024 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
*Newly added dates in bold
