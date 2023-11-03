Eagles Add Second Shows to Four ‘Long Goodbye’ Tour Stops

The Eagles have added second concerts in four cities on their Long Goodbye tour.

Additional shows have been scheduled in Phoenix, Chicago, Austin, Texas and Toronto, Canada. Steely Dan is slated to open the shows.

A complete list of tour dates can be viewed below. More information about tickets can be found via the band's website.

Steely Dan Scheduled to Open Shows Following Medical Complications

At the beginning of the Eagles' tour, in September, Steely Dan served as the opening act. But a few weeks later, it was announced that frontman Donald Fagen was dealing with an undisclosed illness and would need to come off the road. Since then, several other artists have stepped in, including Sheryl Crow, Steve Miller, Tedeschi Trucks Band and, a touring member of the Eagles himself, Vince Gill.

Currently, Steely Dan is slated to return to the opening slot on Nov. 7 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Eagles, Long Goodbye Tour Dates

Nov. 4, 2023 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Nov. 7, 2023 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Nov. 9, 2023 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

Nov. 14, 2023 - Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

Nov. 17, 2023 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Nov. 18, 2023, - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Jan. 5, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

Jan. 6, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

Jan. 12, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

Jan. 13, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

Jan. 19, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

Jan. 20, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

Feb. 2, 2024 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Feb. 3, 2024 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Feb. 16, 2024 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

March 1, 2024 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

March 2, 2024 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

March 8, 2024 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

March 9, 2024 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

March 13, 2024 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

March 14, 2024 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

*Newly added dates in bold